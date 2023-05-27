SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- It was a battle of heavyweights in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional baseball championship game.
Quincy Notre Dame entered the contest on a 30-game winning streak, while Gillespie had a perfect 32-0 record going into Saturday's sectional championship game at Claude Kracik Field.
The Raiders answered the challenge and came away with a 5-0 win over the Miners to win the sectional title and advance to the Super-Sectionals.
"It feels good," said QND senior pitcher Jake Schisler. "I was on the bump last year when we got knocked out in the same game, so I was going to make sure that didn't happen again."
It didn't happen again with Schisler pitching a complete game shutout to earn the win after striking out eight and allowing juts five hits and three walks.
"I just stuck to my stuff," Schisler said. "I know that they've got a lot of good hitters, so I've just got to stick to what I've been doing the whole year. Just pick everything up and hit spots and let my defense work."
Gillespie had a last gasp in the bottom of the seventh inning, taking first and third base after a walk and a hit.
Schisler didn't let it phase him.
"I went out to see him in the seventh inning with two outs after he walked a guy and a guy got a hit," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "I didn't say a word. I just looked at him. He threw two breaking balls -- one for a called strike, one for a swing and he punched the guy out."
Schisler also came through at the plate to get QND on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning, singling home two runs with the bases loaded and two outs.
"I knew they just had a meeting on the bases were loaded," Schisler said. "I knew it was pretty likely with that first pitch I was going to get something to hit and I was ready for it. I ultimately got the job done."
The Raiders got some insurance runs in the sixth inning when Tucker Tollerton came through with a two-out, two-RBI single to score Michael Stupavsky and Collin Kurk, giving QND a 4-0 lead.
Jack Linenfelser hit a leadoff single in the seventh inning, stole second base and later scored on an errant throw to third.
"I think that's really what makes this team so special," Schisler said. "We've got guys one through nine that can do damage. If you make a mistake to any of them, then they will probably find a barrel and have some extra bases."
Tollerton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
The Raiders adapted well to playing on a natural grass surface instead of turf, not making any errors in Saturday's win.
"Surprisingly for a natural surface, Lincoln Land has done a really nice job," Polak said. "I think it plays pretty true most of the time. We are a turf team and have played on turf a lot this year, but when we were on the road we played on some fields that didn't even have grass. we are feeling ok right now."
QND (34-1) will face Bloomington Central Catholic (17-10) in the Springfield Super-Sectional at 5 p.m. on Monday at Claude Kracik Field.
"We are going to give the guys off (Sunday)," Polak said. "Come out and hit on Monday before we come out here and play whoever we are playing."
The Saints defeated Eureka 3-2 in the Class 2A Decatur Sectional on Saturday.
Tyler Dance will get the start on Monday with the opportunity to reach the state tournament on the line.
"No matter what, I think this lineup is going to come out and do some damage," Schisler said. "We just got to be mentally prepared."
