QUINCY — Matt Schissel took extra time and extra care in his end-of-the-season individual meetings with the Quincy University baseball players planning to return next season.
It had the new head coach in the office for more than six hours Sunday.
“It was a little longer than I wanted, but I wanted to make sure I was on the same page with every guy in this program that was going to come back,” Schissel said. “We talked about what they liked, what they disliked, the direction we wanted to go as a program with everyone on the same page.
“That was a big thing for me. I was making sure I was on the same page with each guy and we’re all working for the same thing.”
That’s a trip to Cary, N.C., and the NCAA Division II World Series.
And Schissel officially will be the one leading that charge.
QU announced Schissel’s promotion from pitching coach to head coach Wednesday, four days after the Hawks’ season ended in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional. Former coach Josh Rabe announced in January he was retiring at season’s end to transition to being the school’s full-time athletic director.
That move became official on June 1 and Schissel’s hiring followed, although it had been in the works for the last five months.
“Matt has shown our program the utmost loyalty and respect,” Rabe said. “He has treated this program as his own from day one, and it shows in our results.”
A Quad Cities native who graduated from Rock Island Alleman, Schissel played at Central College in Pella, Iowa, before taking internship with Perfect Game Baseball, which had him living in Atlanta in 2017. That’s when Rabe reached out and offered him a graduate assistant position.
Two years later, when his GA contract expired, Schissel was added to the QU staff as a full-time assistant and took over as pitching coach. Now he is Rabe’s hand-picked successor.
“He’s handed me over the kingdom that he’s built,” Schissel said. “I don’t know if I can put it into words what that means, to be honest with you.”
The Hawks are coming off a 29-15 season in which they were ranked in the top 25 nationally and reached the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. They will return second-team All-American third baseman Dayson Croes and six of the nine bats in their everyday lineup.
Schissel’s elbows-deep involvement in recruiting will help make filling any voids doable.
“You’re not just selling the baseball program. You’re selling the school, too,” Schissel said. “It’s a special place. Anybody can sell the baseball field because you can walk into that pace and say, ‘This is pretty neat.’ But you’re selling the academics. You’re selling the cafeteria. You’re selling North Campus.
“The whole school, the whole thing is special to me. It’s family.”
It all harkens back to Rabe giving Schissel his first opportunity to coach five years ago.
Now that he’s been given a bigger opportunity, he’s determined to thrive.
“I see how hard Rabe’s worked for this and I see everything this program has turned into,” Schissel said. “I don’t want to be the guy that screws that up.”