Hawks clobber UIS in Super Regional

QHawks head coach Matt Schissel watches the action from the dugout during the Divison II Midwest Super Regional at Springfield.

 Quincy University Photo

QUINCY — Leading the team to a program-record 47 wins, Quincy University baseball head coach Matt Schissel was named the National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

In his second season as head coach, the Hawks were both regular season and GLVC tournament champions. This was the first time the tem won the regular season outright and the conference tournament in the same year.

