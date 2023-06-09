QUINCY — Leading the team to a program-record 47 wins, Quincy University baseball head coach Matt Schissel was named the National Coach of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
In his second season as head coach, the Hawks were both regular season and GLVC tournament champions. This was the first time the tem won the regular season outright and the conference tournament in the same year.
After a dominant regular season that saw the Hawks finish 47-11 overall, 27-5 in the GLVC, 29-3 at home and 14-7 on the road, they would earn the top seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional tournament.
The Hawks would win the Midwest Regional in three games after defeating number No. 4 seed Wayne State University and No. 5 seed Northwood University twice punching their ticket to the Midwest Super-Regional bracket. The team just missed a trip to the Division II World Series after faling to the University of Indianapolis.
Schissel also was named the GLVC Coach of the Year and the NCBWA Midwest Region Coach of the Year.
In his first two seasons at QU, Schissel has a record of 84-36 — the best mark in program history. The Hawks are 40-12 at QU Stadium and 42-14 in the GLVC since he took over as well.
