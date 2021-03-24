QUINCY — Coming into the condensed 2021 season, the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team needed to find an identity after graduating six seniors from last season’s 30-win squad.
The Raiders have found one in middle hitters Abbey Schreacke and Emma Borrowman.
Borrowman and Schreacke combined for 14 kills in Wednesday’s 25-16, 25-17 victory over Liberty at the Pit, with Schreacke accounting for nine kills and Borrowman adding five, four in the second set.
The duo dominates the middle without playing much together, with Borrowman coming into the rotation when Schreacke goes to the back line to serve.
“We keep a really consistent middle attack the whole time,” Borrowman said.
They build off of each other too. Schreacke was the kill leader in the first set with five of her nine put downs and Borrowman picked it up in the second set. Borrowman’s first kill came as the 24th point in the first set, and Schreacke put the set away with an ace on the next play.
“I just want to build on top of it,” Borrowman said. “Just keep on going.”
That rotation of a strong middle presence, combined with the outside threats of seniors Ellie Peters and Jordan Lepper who both had three kills on the night, makes the Raiders a tough offense to prepare for.
“The blockers on the other side don’t necessarily know what to do or who to block,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “That’s what having two good middles can do, they can really cause frustration on the other side of the net.”
The way the duo is set helps as well, with junior setter Maggie Drew typically giving Borrowman and Schreacke quick passes for emphatic hits. Drew finished the night with 20 assists.
“We can’t do it without the passers ... they’ve been doing a really, really good job,” Borrowman said.
Liberty (0-4) handled the quick attacks about as well as a team can ask for, but it still wasn’t quite enough.
“When you’re doing quick hits like that, it’s really hard to defend that,” Eagles coach Sara Schuette said. “We just do the best we can and go with it.”
If the kills weren’t enough, the Raiders (3-0) had their best serving night of the young season as well. Schreacke and senior Asha Sangoi both finished with two aces and QND had seven total aces, and even when the serves weren’t going down they were pulling the Eagles out of rotation.
“My assistant (Jason Leindecker) calls all of the zones for serving and I really thought they did a good job,” Kvitle said. “They probably hit 9 out of 10 of their zones that they were supposed to.”
Things like serve-receive and some communication issues were problems for the Eagles, but Schuette still saw some good growth out of her team in the loss.
“It feels like it’s really coming together. The beginning of the season was really tough, the basketball players had two practices before we had our first game, and I think we’ve had two practices since then,” Schuette said. “It’s been really hard to get everyone together, but now we are starting to see the flow of the team come together.”
With Thursday’s match against West Hancock now cancelled, the Raiders have a chance to rest and recover before taking on Central on the road on Monday. With 13 games remaining in the final four weeks of the season, the Raiders will take all the rest they can get.
“With how quick the season is going to go by, just keeping with it and keeping your mind focused throughout the entire season is key,” Borrowman said.