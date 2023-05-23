QUINCY -- Its often a overlooked play that kick starts a rally.
With Quincy Notre Dame down two runs with one out and no one on in the seventh inning in its Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Stanford Olympia, nine-hole hitter Mackenzie Flachs was grazed by a pitch.
The home plate umpire originally ruled it not a hit by pitch before QND head coach Eric Orne pleaded his case and it was overturned.
"Sometimes you need little breaks and (Flachs) was up there trying to fight her way on and was kind of crowding the plate," Orne said. "She took a pitch and it came up on her and nicked her. I was glad they worked together and got it right."
Momentum shifted towards QND's favor after the reversal, with Caitlin Bunte working a single on a long at bat.
Abbey Schreacke followed her and had been 0-for-3 with three strikeouts at that point.
"Basically, (Olympia) called a timeout to talk to the pitcher and I went to Coach (Lori) Vogel and told me to take a deep breath, 'we don't need a home run, we just need a base hit,'" Schreacke said. "She said just act like you are in a basketball game and just need to make a 3-pointer. I said 'alright, good analogy' and took a step back and had to breathe."
Schreacke battled the opposing pitcher, fouling off several pitches before hitting a three-run home run to give QND the lead for good.
"I was always staying confident," Schreacke said. "I just knew that I was one inch off of getting a hit. That's all it takes in softball. Finally, I got up there and connected with one."
The Raiders added an insurance run when Addi Zanger doubled home Brooke Boden and would come away with a 7-5 win over Stanford Olympia.
It was not only an emotional come from behind win, it got QND over the hump in the sectional semifinals, a round they have lost in the previous two seasons.
"It's definitely been a roadblock," Schreacke said. "We always seem to go down to good pitchers in the sectionals. Tonight was indeed another good pitcher and for us to come out on top is real big."
QND left-hander Caitlin Bunte earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts. She allowed eight hits, no walks and three earned runs.
"We had a couple breaks that didn't go our way," Orne said. "That leads to 50/50 today with some of the breaks. (Bunte) had to have a gutty performance today because that's a real good team. I'm proud of her and what she did in the circle. I know she's going to be there to fight for us for a sectional title on Friday."
Both pitchers had put up zeros for the first four innings until QND scored three runs in the fifth with the aid of an RBI single by Payton Stupavsky that scored Addi Zanger and a two-RBI single by Flachs which scored Laela Hernandez-Jones and Stupavsky.
Look at Flachs with her two RBIs to get us on the board," Orne said. "Just a senior in the moment who's had some tough breaks come her way. She stepped up in the moment."
QND's 3-0 lead did not last long with Olympia immediately scoring three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to tie it up.
Olympia took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving them a brief lead until QND mounted its comeback.
"I told them to take all of this in because this is a great atmosphere in our backyard," Orne said. "This is some magic."
QND (23-4) will face Auburn (25-8) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the Class 2A Quincy Notre Dame Sectional championship game at The Backyard.
Auburn defeated Macomb 16-0 in the first sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
"We are going to have a lot of good practice at this time (of day)," Schreacke said. "We play at 5:30 on Friday, so we'll get used to seeing the sun at the same spot and get used to the weather. Just keep doing what we are doing."
