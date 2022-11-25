QUINCY – Coach Eric Orne’s message in the huddle centered on one main theme.
Get Abbey the ball.
The reigning Illinois state player of the year did the rest.
Senior Abbey Schreacke buried a clutch, tie-breaking 3-pointer to spark Quincy Notre Dame to a dramatic 63-60 win over an excellent Chicago Butler team.
“Abbey delivered again – she hit a number of big shots and we really needed them,” Orne said. “She came through for us down the stretch.”
The returning Class 2A girls’ state basketball champion Raiders improved to 3-0 with their late-game heroics Friday night at The Pit.
Notre Dame outlasted a powerful Lady Lynx team that reached the 2A Super-Sectional last year.
“That’s a good win against a very good team,” Orne said. “That definitely gives us some confidence moving forward.”
Visiting Chicago Butler, a team with no seniors on its squad, trailed by double digits in the first half.
But the Lady Lynx eventually took a 50-47 lead on Yahri Smith’s 3-pointer with 5:24 left in the game.
After Butler freshman Xyanna Walton converted on a backdoor cut to make it 52-47, Notre Dame was forced to dig down deep to come back at home.
The Lady Raiders tied it 58-58 when sophomore Sage Stratton swished two big free throws with 1:44 left in the game.
Notre Dame then forced a five-second call when the Lynx were unable to inbound the ball.
That set the stage for Schreacke’s heroics.
Orne signaled for a timeout, and when play resumed, Schreacke took a pass from Stratton to the right of the key.
She then elevated and fired in the huge triple.
That put the Raiders up 61-58 with 43 seconds to go.
“I love playing in games like this against great competition – it was a lot of fun,” Schreacke said. “Sage did a great job finding me with the pass and I was able to hit the shot to help our team. I was pretty wide-open, and I knew I needed to make it.”
Butler countered with two free throws by Sereniti Adams to draw with 61-60 with 29.6 seconds left.
Schreacke came back to swish a pair of free throws with 7.1 seconds left to make it 63-60.
The Lynx were unable to get a clean look in the closing seconds and QND prevailed.
Schreacke, a University of Missouri commit, finished with a game-high 35 points.
QND scored the game’s first five points on a Blair Eftink triple and a Schreacke 15-foot jumper, but the Lady Lynx responded and pulled even 16-16 after one quarter.
“Chicago Butler has a heck of a team,” Schreacke said. “It’s great for us to play a team of their caliber. It was a good test for us and fortunately we were able to come away with a win.”
Notre Dame rebounded with a strong second quarter, building a 36-26 lead when freshman Ari Buehler splashed home a 3-pointer.
Butler fought back again, scoring the half’s final six points to slice the Lady Raider lead to 37-32 at the break.
Junior all-stater Xamiya Walton, the coach’s daughter, led Butler with 25 points.
Stratton drew the tough assignment of guarding Walton, who scored on a number of strong drives to her right.
“I thought Sage really stepped up defensively,” Orne said. “She did a great job on her, especially there at the end of the game.”
Orne knows teams will be gunning for QND and looking to knock off the defending champions.
“This is great for us to be challenged against a good opponent,” he said. “This is a great experience for our team, and we were able to pull through.”
QND boys prevail
The Quincy Notre Dame boys' basketball team downed McCluer 59-39 in its season opener on Friday night at The Pit.
Josh Bocke had 14 points and Jackson Stratton 13 for the Raiders.
QND is scheduled to face Gateway Tech on Saturday night at home.
