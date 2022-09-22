QUINCY – When the stakes are highest, Abbey Schreacke has shown a penchant for performing her best.
Quincy Notre Dame fans witnessed it first-hand last winter when she led her team to the state basketball title.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY – When the stakes are highest, Abbey Schreacke has shown a penchant for performing her best.
Quincy Notre Dame fans witnessed it first-hand last winter when she led her team to the state basketball title.
Now they are seeing it again this fall on the volleyball court.
Schreacke turned in one of her best performances of the season, delivering an array of lethal serves and spikes.
The end result was Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame earning a 25-15, 25-18 sweep over a solid Illini West squad Thursday night at The Pit.
“We have a lot of different weapons, and I thought Abbey did a really good job for us tonight,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “She’s a competitor, and she likes the big moments. This is a rivalry game and we beat them last year in the regional finals. We knew it was going to be a good test for us.”
Backed by a vocal home crowd, Schreacke and the Lady Raiders took charge midway through both sets to improve to 19-1 overall.
The 6-foot Schreacke, a University of Missouri basketball commit, finished with a team-leading nine kills. The senior also had three ace serves.
“We love these competitive games, and it really gets us going,” Schreacke said. “We had high energy in the crowd, and it makes everyone have a lot more adrenaline. We are playing well as a team, and everything seems to be clicking right now.”
QND junior standout Emma Hoing continued her stellar play with six kills and six aces.
Hoing closed the first set with a handful of aces that resulted from her rocket jump serve.
“It was a good match, and it was fun to play strong competition like that,” Hoing said. “We had some good rallies and we’re clicking as a team right now. Everybody is contributing – it’s a team sport.”
Notre Dame sophomore setter Annie Eaton contributed 20 assists and three aces.
Illini West came out strong and competed well. Junior Josie Bryan delivered by hammering a number of spikes for the Chargers.
Illini West fell to 10-5 overall.
“I thought we played very hard – I wasn’t upset with our girls’ effort at all,” Chargers coach Dakota Lafferty said. “We are a very young team. We start four sophomores, a junior and a freshman. For them to stick with a team like Notre Dame and not fear them was impressive.
“We’re a young team, and we got better tonight. Our girls didn’t back down and we never quit.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.