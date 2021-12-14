QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke’s remarkable career is jam-packed with magical, highlight-reel moments.
But this one had to be near the top of the list.
With time running out in the first half, she leaped to block a shot, scooped up the loose ball and drove down the floor before banking in a driving shot at the buzzer.
“I knew the clock was running out,” Schreacke said. “I knew I had to get the shot up right away and I went hard to the basket.”
The Quincy Notre Dame all-stater treated college coaches in attendance to quite a dazzling display of basketball.
Schreacke connected for 28 points as Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame powered past Palmyra 60-32 on Tuesday night at the Pit.
“We knew they were going to come out strong against us,” Schreacke said. “We just played our game and picked it up on defense.”
Coaches from a handful of NCAA Division I schools – Illinois, Bradley, Illinois State, Drake and Northern Iowa – were in attendance to watch Schreacke play Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10 junior has kept everything in the proper perspective as DI schools recruit her.
“I’ve had a lot of people talking to me,” she said. “I just have to lock in and focus on the game. “
The Lady Raiders improved to 9-0 against a solid Palmyra girls’ team that fell to 5-2.
“Palmyra has a good team – they are very solid,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We made some adjustments defensively and Abbey got going.”
Notre Dame relied on its tenacious defensive pressure to eventually pull away from the Panthers.
“It’s always tough and it’s a great atmosphere coming to play here at the Pit,” Palmyra coach Alex Brandenburg said. “We know we have to play hard for four quarters against a team like this. We just have to learn from this and continue to improve.”
QND blew the game open in the third quarter. Schreacke scored on a putback before teammate Haley Schertel buried a 3-pointer to make it 52-28.
The Lady Raider lead ballooned to 30 when Stratton knocked down a triple late in the third period.
Palmyra fell behind early, but hung tough and eventually tied the game 11-11 on a three-point play by senior Jansen Juette.
Notre Dame freshman Sage Stratton splashed home a trey on the next possession and her team led the rest of the way.
Schreacke connected in the lane, maneuvering through double-team pressure to give the Lady Raiders a 33-22 lead late in the half.
Her spectacular block, drive and conversion followed to widen the gap to 35-23 at the half.
“Abbey made a really athletic play,” Orne said. “In a situation like that, you just get out of the way and let her make a play.”
“Abbey is a special player,” Brandenburg said. “I thought we did a good job on her defensively early in the game, but she’s obviously a heck of a player.”
Schreacke scored 19 points in the first half despite being double- and triple-teamed by the Panther defense.
Stratton finished with 10 points for QND.
“It’s really important for everybody on the team to step up,” Schreacke said. “We had a lot of different players contributing and that’s what we need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.