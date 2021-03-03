QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke didn’t think her sprained left ankle was as bad as some might have worried.
“No, obviously not,” she said.
Four days after sustaining the injury and missing just one game, the sophomore guard returned to the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team’s lineup Wednesday night against Macomb and showed limited signs of being hobbled. She made the Raiders’ first three field goals – all 15-foot jumpers – and scored 20 points by halftime.
“I felt fine,” Schreacke said.
With her back, so did the Raiders. They limited the Bombers to four points in the second quarter, built a 40-13 lead at halftime and settled for a 64-46 victory at the Pit.
“We all played well together, and since Abbey was back, we were back into the swing of things,” QND senior guard Lexi Schaffer said. “We did great working as a team, and we built off each other really, really well.”
Schreacke’s presence was undeniable, but the Raiders (11-4) have learned through injuries – they lost second-leading scorer Blair Eftink to a broken hand in the fifth game – how to survive and thrive with others taking a central role.
“We didn’t know long Abbey was going to be out, and until she could return, each of us would have to play a key role,” said Schaffer, who scored a game-high 21 points.
Schreacke allows the Raiders to be more comfortable in those roles.
“It was a lot more relaxed because we had her back and we can build off her with all of our plays,” Schaffer said.
Schreacke sensed it.
“I feel like the girls are confident scoring and playing defense and just talking all around,” Schreacke said.
It overwhelmed the Bombers.
Leading 21-9 at the end of the first quarter after scoring on their final four possessions, the Raiders made their first seven shots of the second quarter. Schreacke made four of those, nailing a 15-foot jumper and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions before making a 12-foot jumper and a layin on back-to-back possessions later in the run.
By the time QND missed its first shot of the season quarter, it led 36-9.
“Abbey is such a facilitator for everything we do,” QND coach Eric Orne said after Schreacke finished with 20 points, giving her 11 games with 20 or more points. “She probably could have had 10 assists if we could have made more shots. But that’s what she does. She facilitates everything we do. It gives her teammates confidence.
“Playing with her and her abilities, you can just tell everyone relaxes.”
Playing without her, it’s a little bit more uneasy. The Raiders led 49-21 going to the fourth quarter but never pushed the lead to 30 or more as Schreacke sat the final eight minutes to rest her ankle and give her teammates the opportunity to be finishers.
“We have to learn to play without her,” Orne said. “Things like injuries happen.”
This injury turned out to be not as debilitating as feared.
“The swelling’s going down and it’s recovering really well,” Schreacke said. “I’m good.”