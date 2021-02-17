QUINCY — Eric Orne spent part of Tuesday night watching the University of Illinois men’s basketball team survive a dogfight with Northwestern and he took note of guard Ayo Dosunmu’s desire to be the one taking clutch shots.
“You have to put it in the person’s hands who wants the ball late,” Orne said.
So Wednesday night, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball coach made sure the ball found its way into the hands of the player who won’t shy away from crucial moments.
Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke scored eight of the Raiders’ final nine points, going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:24 as second-ranked QND closed out Havana with a 9-1 run to secure a 68-59 victory at the Pit.
“She was very calm at the free-throw line and got a couple big ones to fall,” Orne said. “From there, it gives the rest of the team confidence and makes the opposing team have to come down and get something up quick, and we were able to get rebounds.”
After each rebound, the Raiders (3-1) got the ball back to Schreacke.
“We know if we put the ball in her hands, she will be able to finish along with the rest of us crashing the boards just in case,” senior forward Jordan Lepper said. “If we can put the ball in her hands, we know she will be able to finish and help us win that game.”
Schreacke said there was no hesitation when the ball came her way.
“I feel confident in myself and I know the girls know to get me the ball,” said Schreacke, who scored 11 of her game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. “I feel comfortable with it in my hands.”
Her teammates are discovering that kind of confidence, too.
Tied at 39 midway through the third quarter, Lepper scored in the lane on back-to-back possessions, kickstarting a 10-2 run in which four different players scored. Sophomore guard Lia Quintero punctuated the surge with a 3-pointer from the right corner at the third quarter buzzer for a 52-43 edge.
“We finally worked together and gelled as a team,” Lepper said. “We’re finally getting comfortable with giving everyone a chance to score. It was a really good team win with all of us being able to share a role. We were all able to step up.”
Such depth and versatility will take pressure off Schreacke and sophomore guard Blair Eftink, the team’s second-leading scorer.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Orne said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching. We have to have five different people who can score on the court at one time. If we get too isolated with Abbey, we’re going to be in trouble. It was good to see those little moments.”
In tense moments, the Raiders still turn to Schreacke.
She sat on the bench the final four minutes of the first quarter with two fouls, and Havana took advantage with a 12-3 run to go up 17-11. So Orne put Schreacke back on the floor at the start of the second quarter, and she responded with baskets on the first two possessions.
She scored nine points in the quarter, while Eftink had eight, including two 3-pointers, as QND surged ahead 33-30 at halftime.
Schreacke’s foul trouble didn’t deter Orne from playing her.
“With the way the game was going, no, we had to go back with her and run with it,” Orne said. “She did a good job of understanding what kind of game defensively she had to play. She couldn’t contest anything near the basket. She had to play smart and keep herself out of a position where she’d get tangled up.”
The Raiders were able to stay composed as team, which allowed them to finish off the Ducks.
“When we controlled the ball, we did some nice things,” Orne said.