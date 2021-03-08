It is becoming known as the “Quincy five spot,” and the Quincy University baseball players believe it is only a matter of time until it happens.
The opening weekend series against No. 22 Davenport should make opposing pitchers leery of it, too.
It refers to the inning in which the Hawks’ offense posts an obscenely large crooked number on the scoreboard. In the four games against the Panthers, the Hawks scored five or more runs in an inning four times and touched the Davenport staff for two or more runs in 13 of the 34 innings.
Overall, Quincy went down in order just five times in 34 innings.
The end result was winning three of the four games and enjoying the highest-scoring four-game series in Quincy coach Josh Rabe’s 11 seasons at the helm.
The Hawks scored 51 runs, surpassing the high-water mark of 46 set against William Jewell during the 2014 season. They also scored 45 against Marvyille in 2016 and 40 against Missouri-St. Louis in 2017.
The outburst came after being limited to two hits through the first four innings of last Friday’s series opener by Davenport left-hander James Rogers. The hits and the runs eventually came as the Hawks scored once in the sixth, once in the seventh and five times in the eighth, resulting in a 10-2 victory.
“The lineup we put out there today was insane, and we had five or six guys on the bench who could do just as well,” said QU left-hander Riley Martin, the winning pitcher in the first game after he shut out the Panthers the first six innings. “Once we got going, we piled it on. We call it the ‘Quincy reason spot’ for a reason.”
The Hawks didn’t wait until the eighth inning in Game 2 to provide the breakout at-bat. It came in the form of a nine-run second inning that propelled them to a 20-9 victory. They also scored six runs in the fourth inning, hitting four homers overall in the frame with Dayson Croes, Nolan Wosman and Lance Logsdon going back-to-back-to-back.
It was part of a 14-homer weekend that also yielded 27 total extra-base hits and landed Croes, the senior second baseman, on the list of top NCAA Division II single-game hitting performances of the week after he went 5 for 5 with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs in Sunday’s 14-13 victory.
Croes finished the weekend 9 for 18 with six runs scored, seven extra-base hits and seven RBIs hitting No. 2 in the order. Each of the nine spots in the order had at least three hits in the series with the No. 9 hole hitters going 7 of 12 as senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak finished 5 of 7 with three extra-base hits and six runs scored.
It’s a comforting feeling for a pitching staff and a coaching staff to know the offense can come alive at any point.
The challenge is to avoid becoming complacent defensively because of it.
The Hawks committed five errors in the series and gave up only two unearned runs, staying locked in as much with the glove as they did with the bats. A little better job grinding by some of the relievers will eliminate some of the angst felt in the latter part of the series, but they have a blueprint for success to follow.
Limit the damage and wait for the “Quincy five spot” to arrive.
The Hawks are making believers of everyone those innings will continue to come.