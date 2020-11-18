The familiar face standing on the sideline holding a television camera and compiling highlights of the MICDS football team caught Fred Bouchard by surprise.
It was a reminder of the challenge ahead and the trip down memory lane that awaits.
“It kind of hit me,” Bouchard said. “Why’s he here? Oh, that’s right, if we win this, we’re going that direction.”
That would be north on U.S. Highway 61 to Porter Stadium in Hannibal where the Rams will face the Pirates in the Class 4 state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s a rematch of the 2018 quarterfinal game MICDS won 34-21 when a last-second interception was returned 95 yards for a touchdown cemented the victory.
More so, this is a homecoming for Bouchard, the first-year MICDS coach whose career got off the ground in Northeast Missouri.
A 1987 graduate of Culver-Stockton College, Bouchard served as an assistant coach at Mark Twain before getting his first head coaching gig at Palmyra in 1993. He led the Panthers to two district championships before leaving to become the head coach at Culver-Stockton College following the 1997 season.
Although he spent just three seasons in Canton and left the tri-state area thereafter to become a Hall of Fame coach, his ties to this area have never waned.
“So many great people and so many great memories,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard admits he and his wife, Michelle, haven’t had the opportunity to visit friends in Northeast Missouri much since returning to this side of the state, namely because of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of visitors allowed on the C-SC campus.
“Getting out and about much hasn’t been too convenient,” Bouchard said. “I’m hoping some of this subsides and a vaccine comes about and we are able to enjoy treks up to Culver and some of the old haunts.”
Bouchard did attend one C-SC game this fall as he was on hand for the season-opening 34-17 victory over Evangel, where he was able to spend some time on the sideline with C-SC coach Tom Sallay.
“He sometimes lets me go up in the booth and put headsets on and act like I know what I’m doing,” Bouchard said with a chuckle.
No one has ever questioned whether he knows what he is doing.
Bouchard owns a career coaching record of 206-48 with five state championships. He won four titles at Harrisonville, including three straight from 2005-07, and another at Staley, the suburban Kansas City school district in which he turned a fledgling program into a consistent winner.
He resigned in 2015 to move into administration and last served as the assistant superintendent of Decatur School District 61 in Decatur, Ill. However, the lure of high school coaching and the opportunity to do so within a school community like MICDS brought him back.
“We can’t forget we’re coaching high school people and youngsters,” Bouchard said. “As much as we want to think, ‘Hey, we’re certain we want to do this and this,’ there is still a variable in there. That’s kind of what makes it fun.
“You’re not sure exactly what that’s going to be because there’s a beating heart and a brain that’s clicking. That part of it is what sometimes can drive us crazy, but it also makes us keep coming back to the game. I’m having fun, more than I realized I could have.”
Coming back to a place dear to his heart makes it just a little more enjoyable.
“I’ve had a lot of well-wishers from Palmyra this week,” Bouchard said. “God bless them. But they’ve all kind of said good luck and been like, ‘But we’re not coming to your game.’”
They will be staying at home with the Panthers playing in the Class 2 state quarterfinals against Hallsville.
“As they should be,” Bouchard said. “I’m super happy for them.”
He’s more excited to see how the Rams embrace their opportunity and make his return to Northeast Missouri unforgettable.