The clamor and noise typically reverberate through every part of Blue Devil Gym.
The hallways. The upper decks. The balconies. The sidelines. Even the locker rooms.
Some of that existed Saturday night, albeit in smaller doses. It was enough to make Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer quip, “I didn’t know 50 people could be so loud.”
They were as loud as possible. And as passionate. And as engaged. And as bummed as everyone else more people couldn’t fill the bleachers alongside them.
Such a unique celebration of Quincy basketball – the boys and girls teams from both high schools squared off in a varsity doubleheader for the first time ever – deserved a bigger crowd, a richer ambiance and more of what makes these rivalry games special.
Adhering to COVID-19 protocols and Illinois Department of Public Health mandates, the QHS administration could only allow 50 spectators to join other essential personnel in the 3,900-seat facility. There was no pregame ceremony. No challenges going back and forth between the student sections. No real injection of life.
It’s not how QHS coach Andy Douglas ever envisioned this season ending.
“To end like this, with a really group of kids you looked forward to coaching, it’s not fun,” Douglas said. “To only have a shortened season and not be able to give them a true Blue Devil basketball experience, that doesn’t sit well with any of our coaches and any of the players either.”
Yet, through all of it, something unique happened. Fans who attended games and those who watched the livestreams or listened to the radio calls were treated to a glimpse of the future for every program. It heightens the expectations and leaves those involved determined to improve the product next season.
“Right back in the lab,” QHS junior swingman Jeremiah Talton said. “Time to work on the things I could have done better this season. You have to put things in the past, move on and get better. Try to come back next year and be even stronger.”
There’s hope for both boys programs that will be the case.
QND graduates four seniors, three of whom started all season. But sophomore forward Jake Wallingford and sophomore guard Jake Hoyt were starters who had a major impact on Saturday night’s 50-49 victory. Wallingford scored 16 points, while Hoyt had six points in the fourth quarter and finished a three-point play with 1:23 remaining to give the Raiders the lead for good.
Two players who came off the bench – Braden Sheffield and Alex Conoyer – are sophomores as well.
They learned valuable lessons playing alongside seniors who had experienced the ups and downs, highlighted by the 11-3 record and the first victory against QHS since 2008.
“Being able to mentor the young guys and have a great season along with that, it’s a dream come true in general,” QND senior forward Jack Marth said.
The Blue Devils didn’t have as much to celebrate – the 3-12 record is the worst in program history – but Talton returns along with junior point guard Terron Cartmill and two freshmen in Camden Brown and Ralph Wires who saw significant varsity minutes.
They are the building blocks of the future. The game is now in their hands.
When this abundance of young talent meets again, probably in December if all goes as planned, they deserve to hear the decibels rise, feel the heat of the crowd and know they will experience something so special that losing it, even for just one year, hurts immensely.