Nick Cory went high-stepping down the sideline, a three-pronged pitchfork ablaze in his right hand the same way the Quincy High School mascot has done for nearly half a century.
The difference here is there was no crowd to rile up or student fanbase to enliven.
The only people in Blue Devil Gym were the videographers creating a hype video for the QHS boys basketball team’s season and the QHS coaching staff. Cory did his routine — entering the gym through puffs of smoke, darting from one corner of the floor to all the rest — four times.
After that, the costume and the pitchfork were put away.
Cory hasn’t been asked to don them since.
“This year’s been unfortunate,” said Cory, a QHS senior and outside linebacker on the football team. “I never got my hopes real high.”
Selected in December to represent the school as the mascot, Cory wasn’t allowed to perform at QHS home games during this modified five-week season. Restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic limited attendance and forced QHS to forego its traditional pregame routine.
“I was happy to at least say I got to be the Blue Devil,” Cory said.
With that came being part of the family legacy.
Cory’s great-grandfather, Paul Cory, worked with the late Sherrill Hanks, who coached at QHS from 1960-75, to develop the pregame ceremony in the early 1960s. Paul Cory, who died in 1983, served on the Quincy School Board and was a long-time QHS booster.
“It was definitely a proud moment for myself and my family,” Cory said of being selected as the Blue Devil. “I was definitely excited to share the news with them. They were all happy for me as well.”
He’s quite familiar with the story of the mascot.
“I know a little bit about it,” Cory said. “I’d say I know more than others.”
That makes his place in the long line of mascots rather special.
“I definitely thought it would be that much cooler to be able share the connection, as well as the fact I get to be a part of the tradition and the heritage that comes along with it,” Cory said.
The only thing missing was stirring the QHS faithful into a frenzy.
With vaccines being administered and restrictions loosening, there had been hope Cory would get to be part of the pregame buildup last Saturday for the annual QHS vs. QHS crosstown showdown.
“If there’s any night to do it, I’d like it to be that night,” Cory said.
In the end, that simply wasn’t possible.
“It is what it is at this point,” Cory said. “I’m still proud to be selected as the Blue Devil.”
That makes him part of the mascot’s legacy, even if he is the Blue Devil who never got to act like the Blue Devil.