This is a Division II family, stretching far and wide.
Scott Cummings forever will be part of that family.
The longtime sports information director at McKendree passed away Thursday following a year-long battle with cancer, and the outpouring of emotion, sympathy and strength from his colleagues within the College Sports Information Directors of America and the schools within the GLVC speaks volumes about what he meant to those around him.
Whoever delivers his eulogy likely will use phrases like “as good as it gets” or “a great SID but a better man” or “one of the finest people you could ever know.” And those are apt descriptions for a gregarious and kind-hearted man, but they don’t do him enough justice.
He was so much more.
For many of us, we earned the right to call him a friend.
In this business, you meet and work alongside a vast number of people. Some you get to know through emails, texts and phone conversations. Others you saddle up to on a daily basis, dig in deep together on projects and develop life-long bonds. Cummings and I sort of split the difference.
If either was in need of something, we were an email or text away. He made certain the media had everything necessary to cover McKendree’s teams thoroughly. If he didn’t have an answer for a historical or a statistical question, he knew where to find it in his office, even if no one else knew where to look.
If we happened to be in the same gym, arena or stadium, we seized the opportunity to talk about the things we loved, such as food, football and family. Cummings could make anyone feel comfortable in any conversation, which is why he was such an ambassador for the Bearcats and the GLVC.
This league has developed an all-for-one mentality because of people like him.
The sports information directors work closely together through the regular season in each sport, sharing game notes, stat packages and any information necessary to highlight the league’s best student-athletes. At the GLVC postseason tournaments, the SIDs work in unison to provide stats, pictures, broadcasts, etc.
They take care of their teams, but they support the league as well.
There is no denying they are a brotherhood, and as a 25-year veteran of the business, Cummings epitomized being the big brother. He took young SIDs under his wing, taught them work ethic and created a network of people who understood how to promote their teams and disseminate information.
They will do so in his honor for years to come.
The games go on, broadcasts need set up, highlights need recorded and stats need entered. Anyone seeking help with those tasks knows where to look because help is all around. It always will be.
That’s what having a big family is for, and there is no denying the GLVC is a family.
Right now, the league mourns together. In the near future, it will celebrate together. When that time comes, remembering Cummings will be part of the celebration.
He’s family, and family is never forgotten.