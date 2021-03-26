The hammer and chisel were already at work sculpting Thom Sigel’s face on the Mount Rushmore of Western Big Six Conference boys basketball coaches long before he announced he was retiring this week.
Sigel accomplished what only one other WB6 coach has done – that would be Quincy High School’s Jerry Leggett – and deliver a state championship to this basketball-crazed league. Yet, the Rock Island mentor did so much more. He enhanced the tradition of excellence Duncan Reid created and kept the Rocks at the top of the WB6 for two decades.
Since replacing Reid in 2001, Sigel compiled a 375-189 record at Rock Island while winning 10 conference championships, the second most of any coach in league history. Reid won 11 WB6 titles during his 21-year career at Rocky.
This season, Sigel passed Leggett for the second-most WB6 victories, finishing with 146. Reid is the league’s winningest coach with 151 victories, while Leggett won 136 games. Sean Taylor, who has coached at both Quincy and Moline, is the only other league coach with 100 or more victories.
So there is no question Sigel deserves his place among the league’s greats.
Leggett and Reid belong there, too.
As charismatic and crafty as they were organized and inventive, the two contemporary coaches engaged in some of the most spirited and memorable battles in WB6 history. They won an awfully lot, too. They combined to capture 19 WB6 titles and win 70 percent of their games.
Head-to-head, Reid got the better of Leggett, going 11-9 against Leggett’s Quincy teams. Overall, though, Reid went 18-24 against the Blue Devils in his career. Meanwhile, Sigel was 21-19 against Quincy.
Still, to make a Mount Rushmore of WB6 coaches complete, there has to be a fourth.
That’s where the debate begins.
The league has been blessed with a myriad of incredible coaches, although some experienced the height of their success before the WB6’s first season in 1970-71. Quincy’s Sherrill Hanks, Galesburg’s John Thiel and Rock Island Alleman’s Don Morris fit that bill.
Others experienced success outside of WB6 play but struggled in the league.
East Moline’s Cliff Talley led the Panthers to a second-place state finish in 1970 and a fourth-place state trophy in 1979 during a storied 17-year run, but his teams had winning records in conference play in only three of his 14 seasons in the WB6 and finished last four times. Talley’s WB6 winning percentage was only .379.
Alleman’s Larry Schulte enjoyed a 12-season run with the Pioneers in which they took third place at the Class A state tournament in 1996 after finishing fourth at state in 1995. They won five sectional titles and enjoyed five 20-win seasons. He led Alleman to its only WB6 championship in 2001, but his WB6 winning percentage was just .358.
Quincy’s Loren Wallace has the top winning percentage among WB6 coaches at .738 and led the Blue Devils to five conference titles, but an IHSA suspension and allegations of recruiting are black marks. Taylor’s five WB6 championships and more than 100 victories give him strong credentials, but there’s more coaching to be done before he calls it quits.
With all of that in mind, the face next to Leggett, Reid and Sigel on the Mount Rushmore of WB6 coaches should belong to someone with ties to three WB6 schools who retired after a remarkable run of success at the end of his career.
That’s Frank Dexter.
The Galesburg native, who served as an assistant at Quincy from 1973-75, made a name for himself at Moline as the head coach from 1994-06. During that span, his teams went 81-39 with eight winning seasons in WB6 play and six conference championships. The Maroons won 23 straight WB6 games at one stretch, the third longest winning streak in WB6 history.
Dexter inherited a program that had suffered five losing seasons in a six-year span, and by his third season, the Maroons went 8-2 and won the league championship. In his final six seasons at Moline, Dexter led the Maroons to five league titles and a 48-12 record.
Overall, Dexter’s Moline teams went 244-99 with three state quarterfinal appearances, four sectional titles and eight regional titles.
He earned his spot alongside the best the WB6 has ever seen.