QUINCY -- These sounds were needed.
Squeaky shoes on a gym floor. The pounding of a basketball on the wooden slats of the court. The perfect swish and snap of the net on a shot that doesn’t tick the rim. The buzzers, the whistles, the screams and the claps.
No one appreciated them more than the Quincy University men’s basketball players, who spent a majority of Sunday morning running 5-on-5 in Pepsi Arena after being released from quarantine last week and getting to practice as a full squad for the first time since NCAA Division II programs could begin workouts October 15.
And while there is admittedly some rust to knock off and conditioning to do after the delay, the Hawks already exhibit more cohesiveness, depth and engagement than past groups.
It heightens the expectations, even while everything is tempered by the uncertainty of the coronavirus.
Here’s what to like …
• The Hawks can shoot. From junior point guard Jamaurie Coakley to 6-foot-9 senior Tanner Stuckman, every player on the floor can knock down perimeter jumpers. Last season, the Hawks ranked 13th in the 16-team Great Lakes Valley Conference in 3-point accuracy, shooting 35.3 percent. Expect that number to rise dramatically.
Silas Crisler, a junior guard who transferred from Lubbock Christian, can change the flow of a game with one of his shooting hot streaks, while senior guard Charles Callier will be one of the better scorers in the GLVC because of his ability to knock down threes and take a defender off the dribble.
• The Hawks see the floor and are unselfish. They may have been too unselfish at times during the scrimmages, but they are willing to pass up a good shot for a better shot. Coakley, a transfer from Bunker Hill Community College, and sophomore Jack Youmans, a transfer from the University of Montevallo, have a knack for dribble penetration and finding the open shooter or slasher when the defense collapses.
More so, the Hawks showed the propensity to run the offense, work hard off the ball and find the open man. If the rhythm they’ve already developed improves, the offense has the chance to be among the most efficient in the GLVC.
• Size in the front court appears to be an issue at first. Then you watch the Hawks play and see multiple players get involved with rebounding and interior defense on every possession and realize this group might have the right mix of size. Stuckman’s length and Vik Kovacevic’s ability to play above the rim are important, but it will be the growth of sophomore Mick Sullivan, a transfer from DePaul, that has the biggest impact in the frontcourt.
Sullivan has the size and strength to move people and showed he can take up space without fouling. He finishes at the rim and will become more of an offensive threat as he learns the offense and finds his rhythm within it. His toughness will be needed.
Watch out for freshman forward Soloman Gustafson. The Rock Island product is going to benefit from going against Stuckman, Sullivan and Kovacevic every day in practice, and his upside is as big anyone. He has the chance to be a force in the GLVC in the years to come.
• The Hawks have a lot of new faces, especially in the freshman class. They can play. Paul Zilinskas is smooth with his actions and smart in his decisions with a high basketball IQ. Always in the right place at the right time. Drew Yazbek is a bulldog with a motor. He did a nice job running the offense. JJ Schwepker can beat a defender on the perimeter and outhustle him for a loose ball. Tyler Stokes is tough with the ability to play above the rim.
Point guard Jaylen Boyd and shooting guard Will Wolfe didn’t play Sunday but will be back in the mix this week. Both have impressed the coaching staff with their offensive abilities.