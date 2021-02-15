The piece of plywood looked to be cut to the size of a strike zone, although the two 12-year-old boys who leaned it up against their garage hadn’t thought of it that way.
“A target,” one of them said. “That’s all we wanted.”
They trudged through their neighborhood Monday afternoon as the falling snow piled higher, looking for something they could use to either build a snow fort or set up as a snowball target. A man working in his garage happened to raise his overhead door to set a rectangular piece of plywood outside.
The boys bargained with him in order to use it, shaking hands and running home. Well, they actually high-stepped through the snow down the alley to their house.
They came back with shovels and began digging out the man’s sidewalk between his house and his garage. About 20 minutes later, the man emerged from the garage to inspect their work, gave them a nod and a high-five and off they went to find their reward.
Each boy grabbed a side of the piece of the plywood, and together they dragged it and their shovels past about six houses until they got home. There, they leaned the plywood up against a tree in their backyard and took turns pelting it with snowballs.
“We’re seeing who can make the snowball explode more,” said the shorter of the two boys, who was wearing a ski mask as well as a baseball cap and a full snowsuit. “I want to see it go everywhere.”
Back and forth they went, squaring up their snowballs in the middle of the plywood and watching snow fly each time. The harder each boy threw, the louder the impact sounded despite the falling snow and blowing wind dampening all sounds around.
Neither had picture-perfect throwing form, but that wasn’t their intent.
At least not until a passerby asked if they were throwing strikes.
The boys paused and asked what the man meant. He told them the plywood looked like the size of a strike zone and wondered if they were practicing their pitching motion. They laughed at him and said neither of them were pitchers.
As he walked away, he turned back to see what they were doing. They had wiped the exploding snow off the plywood, stepped off to a spot they both would throw from and actually started doing pitching windups as they tossed more snowballs.
The bitter temperatures forced the passerby to keep moving but not before he heard one of the boys yell, “Strike three! You’re out!” He looked back to see the snowball had hit the middle of the plywood and the other boy was mimicking an umpire with his strike call.
Suddenly the below-zero temperatures didn’t seem so cold and the blowing snow causing his cheeks to turn bright red didn’t hurt as much. Thoughts of baseball, especially seeing young boys embrace the spirit of the game, can warm any soul.
And it’s a reminder the game is always in season.