For the first time in nearly a decade, college basketball fans throughout this tri-state area can fully and passionately indulge in the NCAA Tournament.
Each state’s flagship school – the University of Illinois, the University of Iowa and the University of Missouri – received either an automatic or at-large bid to the Big Dance. That hasn’t happened for all three in the same season since 2013.
While expectations vary with Illinois and Iowa both viewed as title contenders and Mizzou as an underdog, their respective fanbases will scribble their names on bracket sheets, set their television schedules around the first-round matchups and pray to the basketball gods they make it to the second weekend or beyond.
But what if you aren’t a graduate of one of those schools or have never openly rooted for them? Whose bandwagon do you hitch your ride to and hope they are legitimate title contenders or this year’s Cinderella story?
Try Texas. The Longhorns are the No. 3 seed in the East Region and feature Courtney Ramey as a starter in the backcourt. Quincy High School basketball fans will remember Ramey leading Webster Groves, Mo., to a 58-55 victory over the Blue Devils in the marquee game of the inaugural Quincy Shootout.
Ramey went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:06 of regulation and finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Better yet, Ramey showed poise, character and maturity in dealing with the attention and notoriety after the game.
He makes it easy to back the Longhorns.
Another high seed worth tracking is Ohio State, selected No. 2 in the South Region. Illinois and Iowa fans will pshaw any notion of rooting for the Buckeyes, but the fact E.J. Liddell is one of Ohio State’s key cogs makes it acceptable to track what the Buckeyes do.
Liddell led Belleville West to back-to-back Illinois Class 4A state championships, eliminating Quincy in the sectional semifinals in 2018. The 6-foot-7 Mr. Basketball had 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 33-point rout of the Blue Devils.
A fifth seed isn’t necessarily a longshot or an underdog, but Creighton doesn’t carry the same billing as Illinois or Iowa. What the Bluejays have is an associate athletic director with a direct tie to QHS’s 1981 Class AA undefeated state championship team.
Steve Brace served as a manager for the Blue Devils that magical season. Now, he directs Creighton’s athletic training and medical services and has been at the Omaha, Neb., school for the last 30 years after joining the staff as an athletic trainer.
Since this is the 40th anniversary of QHS’s state title, it would be a perfect fit to have an NCAA champion with a link to that one shining moment.
Porter Moser makes Loyola Chicago easy to root for as well. The Ramblers coach has Quincy ties with his mother, Sandy Boltz Moser, growing up in the Gem City, being selected as the homecoming queen at Quincy Notre Dame in 1953 and graduating from the school in 1954.
The combination of Moser’s background and the fact Sister Jean is making the trip to Indianapolis, maybe the Ramblers can be the team everyone gets behind.
If you dig into the rosters and coaching staffs of other teams, there are undoubtedly reasons to throw your support their direction. You might just find you’re part of the next Cinderella story if you do.
No matter where your rooting interests lie, the NCAA Tournament is back.
March feels like March again. So let the madness begin.