Bill Gross secured his place in Quincy High School athletic lore as a football coach.
He enhanced it throughout his 20-plus years as a leader and forever being an ardent supporter of the Blue Devils.
That’s a legacy his family will cherish.
Gross, who spent 13 seasons as the QHS football coach and a decade as the school’s athletic director, recently passed away at the age of 90. He was inducted into the Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991, two richly deserved honors because of the way he mentored and led young men.
Two of Gross’ teams – the 1971 and 1974 QHS football squads – also have been inducted into the QHS Hall of Fame.
Gross’ grandson, Adam McNett, who played soccer and basketball for QHS in the late 1990s, said his grandfather probably wouldn’t admit it, but the QHS Hall of Fame inductions “made him very, very proud.”
Understandably so. Gross became more than a coach and administrator in the Quincy system. The Gibson City native became a Quincyan and diehard Blue Devil, still attending football and basketball games at home with his grandkids and great-grandkids in recent years.
Gross’ success as a coach is historic. In 1971, the year Quincy joined the Western Big Six Conference, Gross led the Blue Devils to the first league championship. It was one of three league crowns they won in the first four years. In 1974, the year the Illinois High School Association introduced the state football playoffs, Gross guided the Blue Devils to an 8-2 record and playoff berth.
Quincy made only two other playoff appearances in the next 35 years and didn’t win another conference title until 2014, serving as a reminder what Gross accomplished as a coach was incredibly special and worth remembering now and forever.
---
Former Brown County basketball standout Evan Busen is developing into a highly respected official.
His inclusion among the crews which will work the Missouri state basketball championships is proof.
Busen, who lives in Mid-Missouri and is a member of the Columbia Basketball Officials Association, has been selected by the Missouri State High School Activities Association to work the state tournaments, which take place March 12-13 and 19-20 in Springfield, Mo.
Busen graduated from Brown County in 2004, earning third-team all-state honors and being named the Herald-Whig Player of the Year and the Jim “Red” O’Flaherty Award, which is awarded annually by the West Central Officials Association and recognizes the outstanding boys basketball player in the area.
---
The Basketball Museum of Illinois is looking to expand its treasure trove of old game footage, photos and radio calls and is seeking the help of supporters across the state.
Specifically, the museum needs images and video of girls games from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. According to Bruce Firchau, the chairman of the museum’s board of directors, finding archived radio calls of girls games has been a challenge and would like any information on radio stations that have carried games.
Action photos of boys games from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s are in short supply, too.
All photos and footage will be used in a virtual tour of the museum online. Basketballmuseumofillinois.com for more information or to see which projects are in the works to celebrate Illinois’ basketball history.
If you want to donate photos or footage, contact Firchau at info@basketballmuseumofillinois.com.
---
The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships plans to return in 2021, and registration for the event is open.
According to Nan Ryan, executive director of the LPGC, the junior golf tournament will be held June 21-23 at Quincy’s Westview Golf Course and Knights of Columbus Par-3 Course. Players ages 3-7 will play at the KC, while players ages 8-18 will play at Westview.
There will be a practice round on June 21 with two rounds of competitive play June 22-23. The cost is $100 for ages 3-7, $160 for ages 8-9, $175 for ages 10-11 and $195 for ages 12-18.
Entry forms are available on the tournament website at littlepeoplesgolf.com. More information is available by contacting Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com or 217-257-5718.