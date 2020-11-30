A few years ago, on the walk back to the clubhouse from the ninth green at TPC Deere Run, amid the chaos of people cross-crossing the road, a voice called out.
I recognized the deep growl immediately, so I stopped.
With Luke Guthrie’s second round in the John Deere Classic complete and no deadline looming, I knew I had time to talk. That’s a good thing because Jim Hiland had the gift for gab.
For the better part of an hour, Hiland and I sat on a grassy bump near the clubhouse in Silvis, Ill., and talked about Guthrie’s round, the St. Louis Cardinals, the local baseball scene and who knows what else. We laughed quite a bit, too.
Were the stories he told the honest-to-goodness truth? Maybe not entirely, but a little embellishment was just fine. It made his stories a little more lively.
After his freshman year at Western Illinois University, the Augusta, Ill., native signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and was sent to Baxley, Ga., to play with the Hazelhurst-Baxley Cardinals in the Georgia State League, where the 6-foot-2 right-hander went 13-10 with 16 complete games and one shutout.
The next season, he started his climb up the Cardinals’ organizational ladder. He spent the 1955 season in Lynchburg, Va., and Fresno, Calif., going a combined 5-2 according to minor league historical records. In 1956, Hiland pitched in Allentown, Penn., and Peoria, Ill., fashioning a 9-3 record and 2.50 ERA with the Peoria Chiefs.
In 1957, Hiland was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army and didn’t pitch again for the Cardinals until 1959 when he landed with the Triple-A Rochester (Minn.) Red Wings. He closed his professional career the next season with the Double-A Little Rock (Ark.) Travelers, going 1-3.
Overall, Hiland won 34 games in his minor league career, and he played while in the Army, earning all-star honors while at Fort Campbell, Ky.
After all the playing was done, Hiland stayed close to the game.
He umpired Little League, high school and American Legion games for more than 20 years, becoming one of the most respected umps in the region. He umpired at the Illinois High School Association state baseball tournament three times in his career and was just as recognizable refereeing basketball and volleyball.
Many kids around Quincy growing up in the 1970s and ’80s remember him for his involvement in the Little League games played at Maranatha Park.
Therein lies the only thing everyone should remember about Hiland.
He cared about kids and this community with a huge heart and an even bigger presence.
He taught the game while calling it. He took young umpires under his wing and showed them how to see the game, appreciate the game and grow the game. He gave so much of himself to the sports he loved because he wanted to see kids succeed.
His own children will tell you that. Hiland gave of himself to see them thrive, and he embraced his family with unconditional love.
That’s why, in the end, he pitched a perfect game of life.