Taking the opportunity to clean out the notebook with some interesting tidbits from here, there and everywhere ...
Quincy native Rick Hummel is nearing a remarkable milestone.
On July 3, Hummel will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s sports staff.
A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s writers wing and an inductee into the Quincy Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame, Hummel joined the staff of the Post-Dispatch on July 3, 1971, and took over as the beat writer covering the St. Louis Cardinals in 1978.
He has been covering the Cardinals and Major League Baseball ever since.
A 1964 graduate of Quincy High School who attended Quincy College for two years before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, Hummel worked two summers at The Herald-Whig before working two years at the Colorado Springs Free Press/Sun while serving in the U.S. Army.
Then he was hired at the Post-Dispatch and the rest is history.
Make sure to check out the Post-Dispatch online at stltoday.com to read stories throughout his legendary career as the newspaper honors his legacy.
Lance Logsdon is enjoying a productive summer in the MLB Draft League.
The Quincy University junior designated hitter/outfielder leads the Williamsport Crosscutters with a .366 average in 11 games played. He has three doubles and four RBIs in 41 at-bats and has drawn seven walks, resulting in a .542 on-base percentage.
He was named the Crosscutters’ Player of the Week after collecting six hits and three RBIs last week.
Thursday night, in a 4-0 loss to the Trenton Thunder, Logsdon broke up a no-hitter with a single leading off the ninth inning. He also had a walk in the game.
Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the MLB Draft League serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer’s MLB draft. This is the first year for the league, which will take a week hiatus from July 9-14 while the MLB draft unfolds.
Alex McCulla took back his crown.
The former Quincy Notre Dame golfer won the inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational in 2019, only to finish fifth last year. Earlier this week, at Norwood Hills Country Club, the soon-to-be Illinois State University linkster won the third annual event.
McCulla shot a 1-under 70 in the second round to post a two-round total of 3-over 145 and edge a stacked field by three strokes.
The New Hampshire Fischer Cats are on a roll, and former Quincy University right-hander Graham Spraker is playing a role in their success.
Spraker earned his first victory of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays’ Class AA affiliate Wednesday when he tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out four in a 10-3 victory over the Bowie Baysox.
The Fischer Cats trailed 3-2 when Spraker entered in the bottom of the seventh and promptly hit the first batter he faced. He wriggled out of trouble with a strikeout and two flyballs. After the Fischer Cats scored eight times in the top of the eighth, Spraker struck out the side in the bottom of the inning.
Overall, he is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in nine appearances with 19 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .182 against him.
Former John Wood Community College assistant coach Brad Witherspoon is ready to put his thumbprint on his own program.
The 35-year-old Witherspoon recently was named the head men’s basketball coach at Northern Oklahoma College, an NJCAA Division I school in Tonkawa, Okla. He inherits a rock-solid program that is coming off a 24-2 season and an appearance in the national tournament.
A walk-on at the University of Kansas in the mid-2000s, Witherspoon was a two-year letterwinner for the Jayhawks and part of the 2008 national championship team. He got into coaching in 2011 and spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Culver-Stockton College.
He joined Brad Hoyt’s staff at JWCC in 2013 and spent three seasons there, serving as the top assistant for the 2015 national runner-up squad.
Witherspoon served as an assistant coach at Barton (Kan.) Community College the past four seasons.
Former Quincy University assistant football coach Rob Hartenfels is ready to run his own program as well.
Hartenfels was recently introduced as the head football coach at Reedley College, a junior college in Reedley, Calif., that is a member of the California Community College Athletic Association. Hartenfels was the associate head coach/running backs coach at Reedley in 2018.
He served as special teams coordinator/defensive backs coach at QU during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before returning to the area where he began his coaching career. He has coached at four colleges and one high school in the southern California area.