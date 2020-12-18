Phil Conover’s presence in and around the Quincy University athletic department is welcome because with it comes stability and strength.
That’s his trademark.
Following Marty Bell’s resignation as the vice president of intercollegiate athletics last week, Conover agreed to serve as the interim athletic director while QU President Dr. Brian McGee begins his search for a permanent replacement. Conover has a history of offering the university his talent, intellect and leadership in times of need.
An astute financial advisor who happens to be a former high school basketball coach, Conover served as QU’s interim president when Dr. Robert Gervais resigned in 2017. Conover held the role for five months before being named the school’s 23rd full-time president, a position he held for two years.
His background in business and finance helped the university navigate a $5 million deficit and return to better financial footing and subsequent growth.
Conover’s task is somewhat similar this time as well. He’s there to provide stability, ensure growth continues and help the university find the right person to steer the ship forward.
The names circulating as potential replacements are ones Conover should know well enough to provide ample background and perspective for McGee and others.
One of those is Josh Rabe, the Hawks’ baseball coach and a QU alum.
A bonafide leader with first-hand knowledge of the inner workings of the athletic department, Rabe checks a lot of the boxes McGee should be looking at. He’s able to raise funds. He’s well known and liked in the community. He has connections. He’s a family man with Adams County roots.
Rabe can be the face and the mouthpiece for the athletic department and people will notice.
The questions Rabe will face will be about his lack of time as an administrator and his willingness to give up coaching to take on a new role. He will have answers for those questions because this isn’t a leap-of-faith idea. His path into administration has been in the works.
When Marty Bell was a finalist for the Missouri Western athletic director job in 2017, Rabe was viewed as the logical in-house choice to be the interim AD.
Another not-so-surprising name to consider is Pat Atwell.
The athletic director at Culver-Stockton College since 2014, Atwell has a longstanding history at Quincy and within the Great Lakes Valley Conference. He served as the head baseball coach at QU from 1992-2001, compiling a 288-200-3 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances, before transitioning to administration in 2001 when he became the athletic director.
From 2001-07, Atwell helped Quincy build an on-campus softball complex, transition the football program into a conference and send 10 teams to the NCAA Tournament. He spent the next seven years as the athletic director at Drury University, a member of the GLVC which won 13 national championships and 19 conference championships in nine different sports.
While at C-SC, Atwell has served as the chair of the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s Board of Governors and is a member of the Heart competition scheduling committee. He also serves on the Heart COVID-19 Task Force and the Heart strategic planning team.
The list of former QU coaches who might fit the bill wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Steve Hawkins.
With an affinity for this community and this university, Hawkins could be the perfect fit as a fundraiser, a steward and an advocate for the coaches and the programs. No longer coaching basketball after three decades at the college level, Hawkins currently is hosting his own podcast and doing color commentary for college basketball games on ESPN3.
He spent nine of his 26 seasons as a college head coach at Quincy, guiding the Hawks to a 137-111 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances from 1991-2000. That was after he spent two different stints as an assistant coach at Quincy, the first under Jay Lowenthal and the second under Brad Dunn.
Like Rabe, Hawkins doesn’t have previous experience as a college administrator, but his passion and his connections within the GLVC and across the nation are intriguing.
Another potential candidate with ties to Quincy could be in play, too.
Greg McVey and his wife, Amy, are in the process of moving back to Quincy and is seeking to find a role within a college community. McVey served as QU’s baseball coach from 2002-07 before transitioning to administration, where he spent four years as associate AD at Quincy.
Since then, McVey has been the athletic director at Culver-Stockton College, Jefferson College, the College of DuPage and Garden City Community College. He resigned there at the end of October so his family could return to Quincy.
Undoubtedly, other names will surface, and McGee’s inbox will fill with resumes, inquiries and suggestions. In his search for a leader who understands this community, this university and the challenges that await, he may not have to sift through all of those applicants.
The perfect person who wants to be a part of Quincy, not just have a job here, might be a phone call away.
It’s a safe bet Conover has that person’s number saved in his phone, too.