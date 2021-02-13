If you’ve been there when the Pepsi Arena crowd got raucous, no matter the seat or the section in which you sat, you’ve felt the energy and the noise.
It can be pulsating and uplifting or demoralizing and distracting.
Saturday, the Quincy University men’s basketball team needed the sixth man that crowd often is.
The Hawks led sixth-ranked Truman State 62-55 with seven minutes remaining in regulation when the Bulldogs put together a stronger closing kick, outscoring the Hawks 18-6 to finish off a 74-68 victory and run their winning streak to nine straight games.
How different could it have been had there been a crowd filling the gym? The Hawks believe it could have been the ultimate difference maker.
“The Truman game will always be the most packed game of the season,” Quincy senior guard Charles Callier said. “The crowd makes you play just a little bit harder because you know there’s a lot of people watching. It definitely would have been a different atmosphere.”
They know that from experience.
Last season, when facing 13th-ranked Missouri-St. Louis, the Hawks nearly surrendered a 12-point lead when the Tritons went on an 11-0 binge in the middle of the second half. Buoyed by the crowd, the Hawks never surrendered the lead and eventually posted a 67-57 victory.
A similar crowd could have helped the Hawks hang on Saturday.
“I think it would have been big,” senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “I think it would have been a really special atmosphere. The crowd definitely would have helped.”
Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal is confident the crowd makes a difference.
“We miss our fans terribly,” Hellenthal said. “That’s when the best fans in the country get on their feet and push is through those final three minutes. You can just imagine the decibel level in here.”
It’s been non-existent all season in all venues.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and health protocols put in place by state, city and local health administrators, the president and chancellors of the 15 Great Lakes Valley Conference schools decided collectively to ban fans from attending games this season.
Access is limited to participants and essential personnel, leaving out the raucous side of a Saturday conference doubleheader.
“Usually if this place is full, when we play Truman it is since it’s our rival, the crowd is able to give us a little boost,” Stuckman said. “They made a run, and we didn’t respond.”
Maybe that’s different with a crowd. Maybe not.
But the Hawks know the experience just isn’t the same playing without ear-popping noise as the background.
“Hopefully next year everyone is back here,” Callier said. “We want to play for them.”