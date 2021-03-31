Cardboard crack some call it.
That’s understandable. It is addictive.
It starts as a kid when you fall in love with baseball. You choose a team to root for, develop an appreciation for your favorite player and save your allowance or money earned shoveling snow and mowing yards in the neighborhood to buy baseball cards.
You hope to unearth something special in every pack, maybe a card of your favorite player or someone on your favorite team or possibly a future Hall of Famer. You keep all of your cards in a box and trade your commons with your friends to get the cards you want.
And when you open your last pack, there’s disappointment and a yearning to go buy more.
That’s when you realize you’ve succumbed to cardboard crack.
Life changes dramatically when childhood dreams of being a professional baseball player turn into the teenage realization it is never going to happen.
Yet, the game becomes so engrained in your soul you never lose the love for strike-’em-out-throw-’em-out double plays and runners getting gunned down at the plate.
Nor do you lose the exhilaration of opening a pack of baseball cards.
So a moment is reserved as part of my Opening Day tradition to tear through several packs of cards. It’s childhood joy mixed with adult appreciation for the national pastime.
And like so much associated with the game and Opening Day, it’s tradition.
Throughout most of my adult life, I’ve celebrated Opening Day like a holiday, complete with treating myself to two gifts every spring. I buy a new St. Louis Cardinals cap and I purchase a stack of packs of baseball cards to be opened while watching baseball as the season unfurls.
No Opening Day would be complete without hot dogs either, right? Is there a better way to spend the day than sitting in the bleachers with a cold age-appropriate beverage, a hot dog and hearing the pop of the leather and an umpire’s strike three call?
Hot dogs are so synonymous with baseball there was a time when Josh Houchins, Broc Hampsmire and the rest of us associated with WGEM SportsCenter celebrated Opening Day by grilling hot dogs on a George Foreman grill in the studio during the morning show.
It didn’t matter that we went on the air at 7 a.m. We celebrated Opening Day in style.
When you watch Major League Baseball launch another season Thursday, there will be traditions and celebrations at every turn. Bunting will hang. Ceremonial first pitches will be thrown. Vendors will sell beer, popcorn, nachos and hot dogs.
I’ll be listening to the radio broadcast of the St. Louis Cardinals opener at Cincinnati, letting the sounds of the game take me on a magical ride.
I’ll get my fix, too. Maybe I’ll pluck some cards of my favorite players or I’ll end up with a bunch of commons. Either way, I’ll find joy inside every pack.
That’s a tradition I’ve kept since I was a kid, and I hope such joy never dies.