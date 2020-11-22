HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The only thing Jason Noland could say was the only thing the Hannibal football players needed to hear.
“I’ll be honest,” Noland said. “I told them I loved them.”
With his eyes welling with tears to match the crackle in his voice, the Pirates’ acting head coach tried to put into perspective the on-field chat he and the rest of the coaching staff had with the Pirates following Saturday’s 48-34 loss to MICDS in the Class 4 state quarterfinals at Porter Stadium.
A two-touchdown lead in the first half and a seven-point lead at the start of the third quarter vanished as the Rams scored 21 unanswered points over the final 12 minutes.
It left the Pirates with the kind of disappointment that doesn’t fade overnight.
“There’s nothing that can take the pain away,” Noland said. “That’s the great thing and the horrible thing about high school sports. You’re going to have those emotions. You’re going to have those ups and downs. If you don’t, you’re very blessed.
“It’s never easy, but when it’s all said and done, this group will have a lot to proud of. The adversity they’ve gone through, the amount of skill and work they put into this season, it’s just amazing.”
Through it all, the Pirates stood tall.
More importantly, they stood together.
“We all treat each other like we’re brothers,” Hannibal junior linebacker Tyler Hardy said. “The more we play with each other, the more we have trust in each other. We just depend on each other to do their job and they get it done.”
The Pirates wouldn’t have been playing Saturday if they hadn’t.
“This team has a common goal,” senior running back Damien French said after the district championship victory over Moberly. “It’s to be the best.”
In a way, no one was better.
The Pirates banded together to support a teammate in a time of grief. They faced the coronavirus pandemic head-on and took care of themselves so no games were postponed or canceled because of positive tests or quarantines. They dealt with their head coach being suspended twice for off-the-field issues and didn’t let it change their focus.
At every turn, the Pirates had the chance to take a knee on the season.
The refused and played with vigor until the final second ticked away.
It centered on the ability to count on each other.
“Being able to trust the guy next to you is a huge thing,” junior linebacker Braysen Douglas said. “You do your job, they do their job and you have that feeling that you can do something special.”
The Pirates accomplished that, which made accepting the end of it so difficult.
“I feel we have a very good relationship with our young men,” Noland said after taking a deep breath and pause before talking about the Pirates. “I told them I loved them because that’s the truth.”
No victory or loss changes that.
It’s the kind of love the Pirates forever will share.