Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.