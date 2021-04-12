Maddie Bauer’s next move was inevitable. Same with Riley Hayes and Mary Maloney.
Real life beckons. So playing soccer at Quincy University for another year didn’t fit the three seniors’ framework, even though the opportunity for a fifth year of eligibility existed because of an adjustment to NCAA regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It meant Sunday was their final game at Legends Stadium, a bittersweet ending with a 1-0 loss to Drury that extinguished any hope of moving into the top four in the Great Lakes Valley Conference standings and earning the chance to play host to a first-round game in the GLVC Tournament.
However, the fact the Hawks (7-4-2) will be in the tournament field is significant accomplishment after a first-round exit in 2018 and missing the tournament entirely in 2019.
“It’s super special,” Maloney said. “We’ve been working our butts off for two years to get back here, and it feels good that we were able to do that our last year. It was our goal at the beginning of the year. I’m glad we’re here now, and I think we’re going to go further.”
There’s a strong belief anything is possible.
“It’s so special,” Bauer said. “Knowing we are going to be in the GLVC Tournament, I’m so excited for this group. (Saturday) night, I was even talking about the lineup of the teams we have ahead. I have a really good feeling about this.”
It’s their final chance to leave a mark.
The Hawks will wrap up the regular season on the road Friday at Missouri S&T and then hit the road again Monday for a quarterfinal game in the eight-team GLVC Tournament. If the standings hold, Quincy will be the fifth seed and will play Lindenwood on its home turf.
Coincidentally, the Lions are coached by former Hawks skipper Dave Musso, who recruited this senior class to the Quincy campus. So their careers will have come full circle.
And they won’t let their old coach stand in the way of their goals.
“I want a ring,” Bauer said. “It’s time.”
Quincy hasn’t won the GLVC Tournament since 2013, although the Hawks did win the GLVC regular-season championship and played in the tourney title game when Bauer, Hayes and Maloney were freshman in 2017. All three played a varying amount of minutes that season, setting the stage for them to develop into the leaders of this team.
Bauer and Hayes, both forwards, each have three goals, while Maloney, a midfielder, has a goal and an assist. A few more positive moments could make this a postseason to remember even without the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Then the real world becomes reality.
Bauer will graduate in May with her nursing degree and return to her hometown of St. Louis to work in the emergency department at Mercy Hospital. Hayes will be pursuing a career in graphic design. And Maloney received her bachelor’s degree in management marketing and is in the process of working on her master’s degree.
That reality hit Sunday.
“I’m cooling down and I’m like, ‘This is the last time I’ll play on here,’” Maloney said.
Even so, it’s not the last game of their careers. That finality will come at another time when the season ends with or without the championship ring Bauer craves.
She and the others will accept it either way.
“The emotions I don’t think have hit me yet and I don’t think they will until my career is actually done and I will be entering the real world, which is scary,” Bauer said. “I’m so thankful for my experience here and my time here. It’s been amazing.”