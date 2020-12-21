The remember-this-before-you-go instructions Quincy University men’s basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal shared with his players prior to sending them home for a seven-day holiday break were quite simple.
Rest, relax and re-energize.
The road ahead may be as long as the road behind, if that’s even possible.
Since September, when the Hawks began individual workouts and started feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, life has been a series of starts and stops. Quarantines, hospitalizations and a delay to the actual start of practice forced the Hawks to play catch-up prior to their November 27 season opener.
So it’s no wonder everything appeared slightly out of sync.
That changed in the second half against Maryville on December 12. A blistering second-half shooting effort showcased how efficient the Hawks can be offensively, and a solid defensive game plan in an exhibition loss to Northwestern revealed strides were being made daily.
Sunday’s game at Truman State saw it all come together.
It ended in a 96-91 loss in overtime to the 12th-ranked team in the nation, but the tug-o-war with the lead throughout the second half and the incredible shot-making were reminders this team has become fully engaged. The Hawks shot 56.1 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and dished out 15 assists.
More importantly, they held the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s best 3-point shooting team to 16.7 percent in the first half and 38.5 percent overall. And they scored 91 points against a team that hadn’t allowed any of its first four opponents to score more than 69 points.
“Just a great college basketball game,” Hellenthal said. “At these times, I think that’s important to remember. Two rival schools got together and were able to play basketball. I think that’s a blessing in itself. Both teams competed really hard.”
It’s the kind of effort the Hawks have to have.
“I thought our guys emptied the tank,” Hellenthal said.
Now is the time to refuel.
Not only have the Hawks played five of their six games on the road, but they’ve done so with players having varying levels of practice time. Freshman guard Will Wolfe, for example, spent more than 50 days in quarantine because of contact tracing, yet he’s played some valuable minutes.
Because of the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the GLVC and each league school, no fans are allowed at games. So none of these players have seen their families since the season began. They’ve relied on and leaned on each other for emotional support since the team bubble is all they have.
Not once in the past two months have they failed to show up, grind and get better.
That’s why they have earned this seven-day break.
“You start to feel for them, being 1-5 and it was a tough first semester with all these kids have endured being on campus with COVID,” Hellenthal said. “You see the mental and emotional toll it’s taken and the physical toll it’s taken. I’m awfully proud of these kids.
“We’re going to get this thing going right. I fully believe we will finish off games in the new year.”
The Hawks return to campus December 28 and will have five days to prepare for the January 3 home game against Indianapolis. It will be the first of five times in a seven-game stretch Quincy plays at Pepsi Arena, and the Hawks will play nine of the final 16 games at home.
“We’re excited about the new year and being back in Pepsi Arena and be able to protect that place,” Hellenthal said. “Play loose and let it all hang out come January.”
That takes energy from everyone, including the coaching staff. The first semester has been as hard on the coaches as it has been the players, with Hellenthal and assistant coach Robert DeVries missing considerable time while battling the coronavirus.
Through it all, they’ve kept this team on an upward trajectory.
“I have a tremendous staff, and they deserve a break,” Hellenthal said.
They need rested up, too. Navigating what lies ahead will be a collective effort. The pandemic lingers, top-tier opponents loom and the Hawks will have to rekindle the rhythm they’ve discovered.
The quicker they do that, the less daunting the road ahead becomes.