A few years ago, after the Pittsfield baseball team finished off a victory against Quincy Notre Dame, Saukees skipper John Schultz chatted with his team before jumping on his tractor and smoothing out the dirt infield.
He was meticulous about the care of Pittsfield’s diamond, so I knew it might take a while.
There was no problem with that. It afforded me the chance to chat with some of his players and square away any story ideas before talking with Schultz.
After rolling up the small piece of fencing used to drag the field and storing the tractor in the nearby shed, the veteran coach joined me in the dugout for a somewhat serious conversation about baseball. We relived key moments in that day’s game, discussed which area teams were postseason contenders and questioned if certain players’ production might improve if they devoted more time to the game.
Eventually, the conversation veered in a different direction.
We talked about our fathers and the influence they had on our lives. We discussed hunting season, which seemed light years away at the time, but the preparation for it would be upon us soon. We chatted about our families and the ongoing changes in both of our lives.
The tape recorder had long been turned off when we finished chatting, only then did we realize we were the only two still at the ballpark.
He figured his wife was wondering why he wasn’t home yet, and I had a deadline to meet. So we figured we better head opposite directions.
We laughed about how the time got away from us, and it undeniably did.
Yet, every minute was worth it. Spending time with someone you respect around a game you love always is.
So it’s tough to imagine Pittsfield baseball without John Schultz at the helm.
That’s the way it will be next season. Schultz is retiring at this season’s end, whenever and wherever that may be. He owns the moniker “dean of area coaches” for his longevity, a title he inherited when the legendary Dave Swisegood stepped aside in 2015 after 60 years coaching in Hancock County.
Now Schultz passes on the baton after 29 seasons at Pittsfield, a remarkable run that has included four regional championships, three Herald-Whig Coach of the Year honors, 16 20-win seasons and 575 victories to date — 31 of which came in 2010 during the Saukees’ winningest season in program history.
He’s been in the game long enough to have coached the sons of players he coached early in his career and is still spry enough to hunt, fish, travel and drive his wife, Kim, insane on occasion.
There’s life in retirement, but it will be life without baseball.
That will be different and certainly unique, but Schultz will find plenty to do to occupy his time.
And whenever we get the chance to sit and have another conversation, it’s a safe bet time will get away from us again. At least I hope so because that’s time well spent.