Brace for it because it’s coming, no matter how high school basketball fans feel about it.
The shot clock soon will be part of the prep game.
Last week, the National Federation of State High School Associations Board of Directors approved a decision to allow a 35-second shot clock to be used in high school games beginning with the 2022-23 season. Individual state association have the decision to adopt the shot clock.
A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved.
Because the Illinois High School Association follows NFHS guidelines in most instances, the shot clock likely will be a part of the Land of Lincoln’s hoops landscape sooner rather than later.
Coaches likely won’t complain. Last year, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association conducted a state-wide survey and more than 900 coaches participated. More than 70 percent were in favor of implementing a shot clock, including more than 76 percent of boys coaches.
One question remains: Is this a good thing?
Some college coaches suggest it will speed up the transition freshmen undergo because it makes the high school and college games more compatible. They also like the idea of players learning to play at a quicker pace.
High school coaches embrace the idea of teaching kids better decision-making skills and having them process the game quicker. The shot clock improves the flow of the game and forces teams to attack offensively and defensively.
What it won’t do is ruin the game in the way some fans think.
The shot clock won’t turn the game into a sprint. If teams sit on the ball and use as much of the shot clock as possible, they’re left with 16 total possessions in an eight-minute quarter. How many teams have just eight possessions in a quarter and 32 in a game? Hardly any.
Last winter, the Quincy High School boys basketball team averaged 61 possessions and 52.4 points per game. Quincy Notre Dame played at a quicker pace, averaging 69 possessions and 59.3 points.
When the two went head-to-head, they had 11 possessions in the game’s first three minutes and the shot clock would not have expired once the entire game.
Even in the Blue Devils’ lowest scoring game of the season — a 35-33 loss to Jacksonville – the teams combined for 27 possessions in the first quarter alone.
Looking at those numbers, the shot clock has the chance to slow the game down if teams worry about playing out possessions until the shot clock winds down. It could be distracting and worrisome for some players, whose sole focus will be on getting a shot off before the clock expires.
Therein lies the concerns. Some coaches and many fans believe it fundamentally changes the game at a level where fundamentals are still being discussed and taught. Instead of letting players grow naturally, it forces them to adapt on the fly.
How true that sentiment will be revealed in time.
For now, coaches, players and fans must brace for what’s coming.
They’ll be on the clock.