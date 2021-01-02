Mother Nature, your message came through loud and clear.
The Year 2020 may be over, but we better not let our guard down.
The ice storm that ushered in 2021 and resulted in power outages throughout the area hopefully is not a precursor of what’s to come. Enough challenges lie ahead already. There are jobs to be filled, seasons to plan, games to be played and futures at stake.
The newsmakers need the opportunity to grab the headlines.
Who will that be? Here are six people destined to help define the biggest stories of 2021:
Jeremiah Talton
The Quincy High School junior hasn’t had the opportunity to create much of a stir this winter with high school basketball in Illinois getting sacked by the coronavirus pandemic, but college recruiters are aware of the 6-foot-5 swingman’s talents. He holds a scholarship offer from Western Illinois and continues drawing interest from other NCAA Division I programs.
A program that produced eight D-I recruits from 1979-90 hasn’t had a player draw any D-I interest since 2010 and hasn’t had a D-I signee since 2000. Where Talton winds up is a storyline to keep QHS fans engaged until they get to see him on the floor again.
Dr. Brian McGee
The Quincy University president will put his stamp on the school’s athletic department with the hiring of Marty Bell’s replacement as athletic director. Does he go with someone linked to the school who can rally alumni, push fundraising and increase the Hawks’ regional and national profile? Or does he search outside the QU bubble and bring in someone with fresh ideas and no preconceived thoughts?
It is a critical hire for the future of a school where nearly half of the entire enrollment is student-athletes. McGee hasn’t given himself a timetable to complete the process, but with coaching jobs to be addressed, he will need someone in place ready to hit the ground running.
Lance Logsdon
In the 16 games before last spring’s baseball season was scrapped in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Quincy University left-handed hitter was stinging the ball in every direction. He hit .458 with four home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBIs, putting him on pace for one of the best seasons in program history. He also piqued the interest of professional scouts.
He retained the year of eligibility, like the rest of the spring sports athletes, meaning he has three more seasons he could play. It’s doubtful he will be here that long if he continues to hit the ball with authority with professional eyes on him.
Andrew Rupcich
A year ago, the Culver-Stockton College left tackle created a national stir when his touchdown pass – yes, an offensive lineman threw a touchdown pass – led to him winning the Piesman Trophy. The added attention it brought to the All-American blocker got his name was added to some NFL draft watch lists as scouts waited to see what his senior season brought.
It brought nothing but frustration. The Wildcats were sacked by the pandemic, played only four games and never were able to showcase the talent of Rupcich and others. Everyone retained the year of eligibility, allowing for Rupcich to return, improve his stock and help C-SC prove it belongs in the upper echelon of the conference. If he does that, he might end up on a 2022 draft board.
Clint Graham
The Hannibal athletic director won’t be acting alone and won’t have the final say in hiring the Pirates’ next football coach, but he will be steering the hiring committee, vetting the candidates and offering strong advice on who should be hired. With a wealth of talent returning for a tradition-rich program, it’s critical the administration makes the right hire.
Graham is one of the area’s most engaged athletic directors, regionally and statewide, and has helped Hannibal improve its facilities and increase its appeal as a coaching destination. This hire will reaffirm his value as a leader.
Jimmie Louthan
Quincy loves summer baseball. The Gems have proven that time and again. Last summer, QU Stadium sat quiet because the Prospect League was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. The hope is for a successful return for the entire league this summer, and it will be the job of Louthan and his staff to create excitement for a fun-filled environment at the legendary stadium.
You can count on there being a talent-filled roster and the desire to put a championship product on the field. Louthan’s investment in keeping summer baseball in Quincy is appreciated and the fans will be back whenever there’s an umpire to say, “Play ball!”