DANVILLE, Ill.
Teary eyes make it hard to focus on the big picture.
Jarvis Jennings knew he couldn’t step back and take a broader view, at least not in this moment.
“Right now, I’m kind of numb,” he said.
That’s understandable. The heart, soul, sweat and resilience Jennings and the rest of the John Wood Community College men’s basketball players poured into their fight to get back to the NJCAA Division II national tournament paid off with a trip to Mary Miller Gym.
The Trail Blazers wanted more. Their goal was to get to the last day of the five-day tourney. They wanted to finish in the top eight and know they made the most of this trip.
Fate didn’t play out that way. The ninth-seeded Trail Blazers struggled offensively, never found their shooting touch on the perimeter and struggled in late-game situations, resulting in elimination following Wednesday’s 80-76 loss to 16th-seeded St. Clair County.
“It’s tough to be going home already,” Jennings said. “Real tough.”
Inevitably, more than half the field exits after a loss. But this was two-and-done in a double-elimination tournament, far from the results a team that had won 10 of its last 11 games to earn its place in the 16-team field ever expected.
Dwelling on what took place this week will only make the Trail Blazers bitter.
Seeing the big picture should make them smile.
They are the first team in program history to play as late as April 21. They are the fourth team in the last eight years to qualify for the national tournament. They won a conference championship and a district championship, to go along with the Region 24 Player and Coach of the Year.
So there are moments to be celebrated.
“In a couple of days, I’ll be able to say I’m really proud of this group,” Jennings said.
JWCC coach Brad Hoyt didn’t need to wait as long.
His pride echoed in the way he spoke about how his players navigated having their world turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. They had neither the on-campus or off-campus life of typical college kids, and they had to deal with an endless string of workouts in the fall in hopes of getting to play in January.
They showed up every day for that reason. They wanted to experience championships moments, the kind Hoyt discusses with a gleam in his eye and fights for every one of his teams to experience. This team enjoyed a couple of those and worked its way into being one of only 16 teams still playing this week.
A panoramic view of the season showcases that.
“There are a lot of really good players, really good teams, really good coaching staffs that don’t get to experience this,” Hoyt said. “For us, we try to make it an expectation. I don’t want our guys and our families to lose sight of the fact we got here and it’s really, really hard to do.
“This will continue to be the goal. For as long as I’m here, our conversations are going to be about getting to the national tournament.”
Everyone wants to be in that big picture.