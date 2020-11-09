By definition, a delay is the act of postponing, hindering or causing something to occur more slowly than normal.
Even so, there’s typically a resolution.
Games finish after rain delays. Planes take off following flight delays. Cars increase speed to make up for traffic delays.
So when the superintendents of the Western Big Six Conference schools chose to delay the start of the boys and girls basketball season — that announcement came Monday — an expectation games will be played this winter came with it. The problem is this delay comes without a definite plan for an ending.
Asked if there is a timeframe for the length of the delay, Quincy Public Schools superintendent Roy Webb said it was another “wait-and-see type of thing.”
His reasoning is there will be more meetings among the conference’s superintendents, more tracking of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and more watching to see how districts in other parts of the state handle the same situation.
Under a four-season calendar designed by the Illinois High School Association, basketball teams are scheduled to start practice November 16, play games beginning November 30 and wrap up their season by February 13. As of now, neither practices nor games will start on time and lengthening the season seems highly unlikely.
Which brings us back to this question: How long can a delay last?
“It’s fair to start thinking about the challenges it is going to create,” QHS athletic director Scott Douglas said.
Such challenges will be tough to tackle.
For example, several basketball officials certified to call games in Illinois have opted out of working this winter because of the pandemic. Others have become certified in neighboring states in order to work games being played.
If the decision to end the delay and return to play is made, will there be enough officials to handle three levels of games (varsity, junior varsity and freshmen) for both boys and girls?
Should such a decision come, will there be enough time for a fruitful season?
QHS boys basketball coach Andy Douglas expressed concern if a delay until the Christmas holiday occurs it will minimize the window for games. When the delay ends, teams will need two weeks of practice to be fully ready to play. If you target a January 4 return to the court, games couldn’t begin until January 18.
That leaves just four weeks for games before the seasons shift and football, soccer and volleyball begin practicing.
Should basketball be delayed until spring, as has been suggested by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, concerns of overlapping sports, facility usage and staff availability become more prominent. Scheduling busses, officials and scorer’s table workers will be headaches, too.
“I think there’s a perception out there that’s just how things happen, that things just fall together,” Scott Douglas said. “Unfortunately, that’s not how the world works. So there will be some challenges.”
The biggest challenge remains the pandemic. Monday’s news of positive vaccine results by Pfizer offers hope the pandemic can eventually be controlled, but production of a vaccine in mass quantities has yet to begin and will take time.
Time is something high school basketball players don’t have. There is no opportunity to retain a year of eligibility or alter college plans to stick around another year. A senior season lost now is lost forever.
So while the decision to delay offers a glimmer of hope, it comes with a stark reality.
This may simply delay the inevitable.