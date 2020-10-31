Roy Webb’s military background lends itself to practical and tactical decision making.
That’s necessary now as much as ever.
Webb, the superintendent of Quincy Public Schools, is tasked with learning, understanding and evaluating all the nuances of the tug-o-war going on between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association in regards to the looming prep basketball season.
He will be the one communicating all he knows to the Quincy School Board and ultimately responsible for guiding the district’s decision on which path to follow.
“I’m taking a tactical pause and listening to the chatter,” Webb said after three days of back-and-forth between the governor’s office and the IHSA. “A lot of superintendents are going crazy right now. I’m going to take a few days and just listen. I think there’s going to be some changes and some more guidance.”
Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport, forcing it to adhere to restrictions making it impossible to play games this winter. Wednesday, the IHSA responded with plans to start basketball season with practices beginning November 16 and the first games on November 30.
Thursday, both entities dug their heels in and made the situation look like a power struggle.
Pritzker announced basketball wouldn’t be played until the spring. The IHSA responded with an emphatic “we plan on going forward” statement.
The angst from players, coaches, parents and fans being shared on social media is equal to the uneasiness felt by school administrators who feel caught in the middle. It’s led to petitions and letters written by superintendents imploring the governor and the IHSA to work together.
“Some I would consider putting my name on,” Webb said. “Some I would not.”
Webb knows not to be hasty.
That’s the practical side of his thinking.
The tactical side guides him in making sure all safety protocols are in place, his coaches understand their expectations and duties, and the players grasp the gravity of the situation.
“I hope we get the opportunity to play, and it’s for a lot of different reasons,” Webb said. “One, I trust my coaches with kids.”
QHS boys coach Andy Douglas and girls coach Brad Dance navigated their fall contact days without incident. Masks were worn when necessary. They stayed socially distant when necessary. And the players put a priority on getting to play and ignoring outside distractions.
“They are going to be dedicated to their team and their coach,” Webb said. “I know they are going to be doing the right things and the best they can to prevent the spread.”
If they can do that, they deserve the opportunity to play.
“We’re not going to have large crowds in Blue Devil Gym,” Webb said. “I’m never going to get to that point. But I’d love to see our kids play. We have some real good basketball players, and I would love for them to be able to showcase their talent. I hope we get that opportunity.”
He will have a say in that.
The IHSA, after making the decision to move forward with the basketball schedule, released a prepared statement saying this will “allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation.” Those decisions must come within the framework of health and safety as dictated by the governor’s office.
Webb realizes the framework can and likely will change considering everything is fluid when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, he has two weeks to learn, understand and evaluate all that is transpiring.
Only then will he make a decision that is both practical and tactical.
“If given the choice, we’re going to play because I think it’s best for kids,” Webb said. “I think we will keep them safe and I think it will keep them engaged in school and doing the right thing.”