Impeccable weather. A talented field. Smiles aplenty. Birdies to offset bogeys. And an ace.
Welcome back, Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships.
You were missed.
The junior golf event which had been an annual event in Quincy since the summer of 1974 was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual event was held in its place, but it couldn’t elicit the same sort of camaraderie and competition the live event does.
With fewer restrictions in place and a horde of volunteers willing to make it happen, the 48th LPGC kicked off Tuesday morning at Westview Golf Course and the Knights of Columbus Par-3 Course.
A nod to the event’s history and its future took place, too.
In boys 3-5 division, 4-year-old Nick Woodrum, of Macomb, wore the LPGC shirt his father, Mike, received when he participated in the event in 1989. Woodrum shot a 46, but may have provided the highlight of the day for his division when he rolled in a long uphill putt from the fringe.
The only thing missing from making it a perfect scene was the absence of Nan Ryan,
The LPGC founder and executive director, who now lives in Estes Park, Colo., was unable to attend due to travel concerns, although the 87-year-old remains in good health and active. She spent Tuesday monitoring scores posted at both courses.
“I’m tired of sitting at the computer,” she said with a chuckle.
There were two places she’d rather have been — Quincy being one.
The other?
“On the golf course,” said Ryan, who plays almost daily and teed it up on her birthday earlier this month.
Her presence is being felt even in her absence. The tournament’s organizing committee and volunteers had a life-size cardboard cutout of Ryan created, and it is popping up in different places around Westview’s course and clubhouse.
At one point Tuesday, Ryan’s cutout caught in the men’s locker room and another time it was up a tree, which is where a few balls likely ended up as well.
The alive-and-well Ryan and the cardboard version both could appreciate the solid scores, friendly banter and reuniting of old friends taking place this week.
It happened in different age groups among different friends, none with bigger and brighter futures than Hannibal budding star Quinn Thomas and his pal, Landon “Happy” Gilmore, of Bloomfield, Ind. Tuesday, they were paired together in the boys 14-15 division with Thomas shooting a 1-over 72 and Gilmore posting a 4-over 75.
They will be chasing Edwardsville’s Mason Lewis on Wednesday. Lewis was the only golfer in any division to break par, shooting a 1-under 70.
Thomas is one of several local golfers in contention in their respective divisions. Quincy’s Ty Novosel shot a 74 in the boys 12-13 division and is tied for the lead with Kieran Low of Evanston. They are three shots clear of the field.
Quincy’s Sophia Gold shot a 76 and is in second place in the girls 12-13 division. Quincy’s Saya Geisendorfer posted an 81 and is tied for second in the girls 14-15 division. And Quincy’s Laci Novosel shot a 76 and is tied for third in the girls 16-18 division.
That suggests it could be a banner day Wednesday for local golfers.
Regardless of how that plays out, they will all be considered champions in the end because they showed up for the homecoming of this summer staple.