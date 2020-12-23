Dear Santa,
It feels a little awkward to be writing to you this year with a wish list for Christmas because there should be one thing topping every list you receive – health, safety and prosperity for everyone.
I don’t have to tell you how frustrating, scary and confounding this year has been. I’m sure the North Pole was hit by the global pandemic like everyone else, and hopefully you, Mrs. Claus and the elves were able to overcome or avoid any positive tests or extended battles with COVID-19.
You might not find as many plates of cookies or glasses of milk left for you this year, and you might be required to wear a mask to come down chimneys in some places. But it is Christmas, the time of year when magic happens and we get to believe anything is possible.
In that spirit, I made my wish list. Make sure you check it twice. My goal was to ask for nice things because this is a Christmas where we need smiles, laughs and love more than we need stocking stuffers, toys and games. It might be more difficult to deliver such requests, but I know you’ll do your best.
So here goes …
I wish for the senior class of 2021 to be allowed to play sports, participate in musicals, attend prom and wear their caps and gowns at an actual graduation ceremony. Those memories last a lifetime. The Class of 2020 can’t recover those lost moments. Don’t make another class suffer the same fate.
I wish for the return of Friday nights in the Western Big Six Conference, pre-game soup suppers, the Blue Devil ceremony, buzzer-beaters and packed gyms. Life isn’t the same without a game to go to on the weekends.
I wish for more leniency from the Great Lakes Valley Conference and its member institutions. The league is not allowing fans at basketball games this winter, which is a shame. College life can be difficult. The coronavirus made it rough. These student-athletes deserve the interaction with their parents and family members on game day.
I wish for assistance for our teachers. Staffing issues have been a major concern because of quarantines, contact tracing and the entire sphere of the coronavirus, but they’ve navigated in-person learning with remote learning and given kids a chance at a quality education. Don’t merely credit them for a job well done. Give them more help, more resources and more money.
I wish for a better way to decide which college football teams are taking part in bowl games. Indiana deserved a better fate. So did Coastal Carolina. Same with Army. There are snubs in the process every year, but the committee seemed to make multiple blunders this year without good rationale for those decisions.
I wish for a day when I can walk into an arena or stadium without having my temperature checked.
I wish for the time I can sit behind home plate at a college baseball game instead of watching online through the lens of a camera placed behind home plate.
I wish for the opportunity to sit in Blue Devil Gym, the Pit or Pepsi Arena or outside at Flinn Stadium, Advance Physical Therapy Field or QU Stadium, enjoy a bag of popcorn or a hot dog and talk sports with a group of friends who have missed the games as much as I have.
And I wish for a path back to normal, whatever your normal is. We need it for our state of mind, a healthy outlook on life and the peace of knowing better days are ahead.
I know that’s a lot to ask for, Santa, but I do know this: You have a way of creating Christmas magic when no one else can. That’s why I still believe in you.