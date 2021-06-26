The criticism that America’s pastime no longer resonates with the video game generation on the surface seems understandable, even to old seamheads who treasure baseball like a family heirloom.
The game has its own cadence and pace. Some consider it slow. Others find it mesmerizing.
Baseball requires concentration, patience and persistence. There is no reset button or do-over.
Saturday, none of those keep-you-indoors ideas were necessary or talked about.
If anything, the time spent at the three baseball fields at Wavering and Moorman Park revealed the game is alive and well with the next generation. There were the hallmarks of what you might expect at a youth baseball tournament — parents with video cameras or iPhones, tents to keep the rain and the sun away, and coolers filled with water, Gatorade and oranges.
But the real intriguing part was the action and reaction of the kids.
They loved every minute of it.
They shoved batting gloves into their back pockets. They warmed up with batting donuts. They played catch. They chomped on bubble gum. They twirled their bats before stepping into the batter’s box. I expect there was a bat flip or two.
Put it all together and you’re left with one overwhelming impression.
The game is fun.
No one would be surprised if players from the 19 teams who participated in the 9u and 12u tournaments organized by Darin Dodd and his crew with QTown Tournaments headed to the hotel rooms later and plugged in their PlayStation or XBox.
There is always a call to play Call of Duty.
But those distractions weren’t distracting anyone during the course of play. Infielders gobbled up ground balls. Outfielders made plays in the gaps. Pitchers found the strike zone, and catchers chased down the ones that got away.
The dugouts were filled with chatter, and away from the fields, teams used the down time to prepare for the next game, enjoy a picnic lunch or snack on a blanket or check out some of the other offerings the park provides.
A spin past Moorman Lake showed families out on a paddleboat, kids fishing and plenty of people walking the trails. Some were part of the baseball crowd. Most weren’t, but as they left the park, they slowed or stopped to see what was taking place.
Joy. Pure joy. That’s all anyone could see.
It’s why Dodd and others work tirelessly to set up and execute these tournaments. It’s why so many people worked diligently and tirelessly to get turn fields installed. And it’s why Quincy has become a weekend destination for top-notch teams.
It’s further proof the game is alive and well and the next generation is embracing baseball with passion. Video games might lure some kids away, but baseball remains America’s pastime.