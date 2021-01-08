Quincy junior cross country runner Anna Schuering and West Hancock junior Miles Sheppard were selected as the girls and boys Runners of the Year, respectively, by the Tri-State Cross Country Coaches Committee.
Schuering burst onto the scene for the Blue Devils with an undefeated regular season. She won her first ever Tom Oakley Invitational by setting a new meet record time of 18:20, and she won the Liberty Invitational and the Quincy Notre Dame Running Raider Invitational. Schuering also won her first regular season and postseason Western Big Six Conference titles, winning the WB6 meet at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, Il., in a time of 17 minutes, 56 seconds.
Schuering continued her momentum into the postseason by placing fifth in the Class 3A Granite City Regional in 17:48 and sixth in the Class 3A Normal Sectional in 18:04.
Schuering was joined by three Blue Devils teammates on the all-area first team, with freshman Olivia Schuering and sophomores Reis Terstriep and Alexandria Meyers also earning honors. QHS won the Western Big Six team conference title and earned a team sectional qualification with a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A Granite City regional meet.
Also earning a first-team nod from the Land of Lincoln was Illini West freshman Emma Whitaker, who finished sixth overall in the Class 1A Liberty Regional and advanced to a sectional meet in her first season with the Chargers.
Representing the Show Me State on the girls first team is Marion County junior Delaney Straus, Clark County junior Grace Buschling, Palmyra freshman Laurin Sheputis and Monroe City junior Emmalee Williams.
Straus finished third in the Class 1 Missouri State Championships and earned her third straight first-team selection. Buschling won her second straight district title, defeating 2019 Class 2 champion Alex Sharp from Brookfield in the process, and finished fourth overall in the Class 2 state championship.
Williams is the first ever state medalist for Monroe City, finishing 12th overall in the Class 2 state meet, and Sheputis finished 38th overall in her first state meet for Palmyra.
Sheppard left his mark on the record books of invitationals across the area his junior campaign. He set the Bob Mays Park course record in the Tom Oakley Invitational by crossing in 15:28, and he set course records in both the Liberty and Macomb Invitationals.
Sheppard was also a regional victor in the Class 1A Liberty Regional, running a 15:16 and pacing West Hancock to its first ever team regional crown. Sheppard finished second in the Elmwood Sectional a week later, running a 15:02. In the Shazam Championships after the season, run as a replacement for the Illinois High School Associations’ state meet, Sheppard placed third overall in the 5K race in 15:42.
Titans teammates Noah Stout and Park Quinlin also were named to the all-area first team. Quinlin had a strong freshman season, placing eighth overall in the Class 1A Liberty Regional and 21st in the Elmwood Sectional. Stout played second fiddle to Sheppard all season, finishing sixth in the Tom Oakley Invitational and fifth in the Liberty Invitational before capping his IHSA season with a ninth-place finish in the Elmwood Sectional.
QHS junior Fiker Rosen, the runner of the year the past two seasons, was named to the first team after another solid campaign. Rosen won his third straight Running Raider Invitational and his third straight WB6 individual crown and he finished runner-up to Sheppard in the Tom Oakley Invitational and the Liberty Invitational. Rosen was third in the Class 3A Granite City Regional and took runner-up honors in the Normal Sectional.
Liberty junior Cannen Wolf and Illini West senior Eli Newton also earned first-team honors from area teams in Illinois, while Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan represented Missouri teams from the coverage area on the first team.