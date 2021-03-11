SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Scotland County girls basketball team and Wellington-Napoleon were tied at 9 through the first quarter of Thursday’s Class 2 state semifinal game at JQH Arena.
Disaster struck in the second quarter for Scotland County as it was outscored 16-1 and went to halftime 25-10. A pair of free throws by Hannah Feeney with just over 2 minutes remaining in the fourth pulled Scotland County back within double digits at 41-33, but the comeback couldn’t be completed as Wellington-Napoleon walked away with a 47-34 victory.
Alaynna Whitaker finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Scotland County, who will face Blue Eye in the third-place game on Friday at 10 a.m.