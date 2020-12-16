QUINCY — Five of the most efficient and energetic minutes the Quincy University women’s basketball team has played this season completely changed the direction Wednesday night’s game was headed.
The subsequent drought the Hawks experienced flipped it right back.
After scoring 22 points and turning an 11-point halftime deficit into a four-point advantage, Quincy failed to score the final 4:30 of the third quarter. Indianapolis used an 11-0 run over the same span to retake the lead and propel itself to a 75-67 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“We specifically talk about the word ‘consistency’ all the time,” said QU sophomore forward Sarah Nelson, who had 11 points in 20 minutes limited by foul trouble. “We know we can do it. We have moments and we recognize those moments. We know we’re capable of being more consistent.
“It’s a matter of putting in the effort to get it done. We have to focus and get it done.”
The focus was as good as it has been coming out of the locker room to start the second half.
An abysmal offensive start to the game — the Hawks shot 17.6 percent in the first quarter — saddled Quincy (0-6) with a 39-28 deficit at halftime. A 3-pointer by freshman guard Jazz Evans, who had 14 points, on the Hawks’ first possession of the third quarter kickstarted a flawless stretch.
Nelson scored nine straight points and sophomore guard Laney Lantz followed with eight straight as the Hawks made nine of their first 10 shots. Nelson’s lay-in off an Amanda Porth assist with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter gave Quincy a 50-46 advantage.
“It came from our defense,” said Lantz, who led the Hawks with 24 points and three steals. “Everything feeds off our defense. When we’re up and getting steals and pressuring the ball, that’s where a lot of offense translates from.”
It translated into nine field goals, four assists and no turnovers.
“We have to show that to the players, so they see with the energy and execution we do great things,” Quincy coach Jeni Garber said. “We just have to keep working on that in practice as we move forward and really get the energy going. We have to be consistent with it.
“We just get out of whack and we have some bad possessions that really get us off our game.”
Three straight missed perimeter jumpers and the inability to rotate back defensively a couple of times ended the Hawks’ surge and fueled the Greyhounds’ reversal. A three-point play by UIndy’s Mickey Sasson regained the lead at 51-50, and the Greyhounds scored three more times all after the Hawks missed 3-pointers.
“We were able to break the press,” Indianapolis coach Kristin Wodrich said. “Our point guard (Sasson) did a great job. She stayed poised. She was able to break the press, and we were able to score off it. I was really proud of them for being able to handle that.”
The Greyhounds hadn’t played since a victory against McKendree on December 5 and added this game since both teams had opponents postpone games last week because of coronavirus protocols. Despite the extended delay between games, the Greyhounds were surprisingly efficient.
They shot 56.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range with 17 assists offsetting 13 turnovers.
“I was telling my staff today that I’ve never had a team at this point of the season ever look so exhausted, and I know everyone is in the same boat,” Wodrich said. “It’s trying to find ways to win, how you’re subbing, using timeouts to keep them rested.
“So it was good to see them catch themselves and get back into it relatively smoothly and get the win.”
The Hawks need to smooth things out. They shot 50 percent from the field in the second and third quarters and less than 40 percent in the other two. They were 8 of 29 from 3-point range and had just 10 assists on 26 field goals.
On the flip side, they committed just six turnovers, scored 14 points off the Greyhounds’ turnovers and received 18 points off the bench.
But they didn’t do anything consistent enough to win.
“Consistency is a huge thing,” Lantz said. “Having energy, effort and execution throughout the entire game is a huge thing for us right now. That showed in the second half, especially when we came out with the energy we should have started the game with. So, yeah, I think consistency is huge right now.”