EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The 10-game unbeaten streak the Quincy High School girls soccer team saw end in the final weekend of the regular season seemed to gain new life through the first 40 minutes of the postseason.
Edwardsville ended it there.
The second-seeded Tigers knocked the seventh-seeded Blue Devils out of the Class 3A regional after scoring four second-half goals Wednesday night and cementing a 4-0 victory.
“Edwardsville is a good team,” QHS coach Travis Dinkheller said. “They are going to come at you and they are going to throw numbers at you.”
Scoreless at halftime, the complexion of the game changed when Edwardsville’s Mariah Jackson scored off an Anna Erber corner kick in the 44th minute. The Tigers’ Brynn Miracle scored off an assist from Olivia Baca in the 61st minute to make it 20.
The Tigers’ final two goals came in the 79th minute when the Blue Devils’ were throwing numbers forward in hopes of getting a goal.
“Sometimes that gamble pays off,” Dinkheller said. “This one, it kind of bit us in the butt. We were trying to get one back and make it a tight game in the last 10 minutes.”
Had the Blue Devils been able to take advantage of their first-half opportunities, it might have been a different story.
“We talked at halftime about making runs and playing the ball early,” Dinkheller said. “Instead of being perfect with the through ball or over the top, being a little more direct. There were a couple of times in the first half we had a chance to spring a player … we just weren’t able to take advantage of those.”
A stout defense made sure it didn’t turn into any issues on counterattacks.
“In the first half, I thought we were fantastic defending,” Dinkheller said. “We gave up opportunities, but we limited them.”
With a majority of the roster returning, the Blue Devils hope the experience pays dividends next postseason.
“I keep stressing that we’re a really young team,” Dinkheller said. “We just have to continue to get better and use this as a motivator to get better for the next game.”