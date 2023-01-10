PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys basketball team stayed neck-and-neck with Kirksville during the first half.
The second half would prove to be the difference with Kirksville pulling away for a 49-37 win.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 12:10 am
PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Palmyra boys basketball team stayed neck-and-neck with Kirksville during the first half.
The second half would prove to be the difference with Kirksville pulling away for a 49-37 win.
It was a low-scoring first quarter with both teams ending it knotted up at nine points.
The game continued to bounce back and forth during the second quarter, with Kirksville taking a slim 20-19 lead to halftime.
Palmyra came out flat after halftime and soon found itself down 27-19 when head coach Brian Rea called a timeout to regroup.
Although Palmyra picked up the pace and senior Bronson Juette knocked down a quick bucket, Kirksville continued to maintain its lead throughout the second half.
Panthers junior Bear Bock scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Panthers senior Tyler Banta added 10 points and two rebounds, hitting two 3-pointers.
Kirksville senior Isaac Danielson scored a team-high 16 points and had two rebounds. Half of his points came in the fourth quarter.
Palmyra (10-3) will host Centralia (6-6) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Panthers will then host the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. No. 1 seed Palmyra will face No. 8 seed Highland in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.