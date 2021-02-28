ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- During his 18-year association with the Quincy University men’s soccer program – nine as an assistant coach and nine as the head coach – Mike Carpenter had never experienced winning at Lindenwood’s Hunter Stadium.
“It’s a tough place to go and win,” Carpenter said.
Until Sunday.
The Hawks scored two second-half goals, showcased a stellar defensive effort and earned a split on the opening weekend of the Great Lakes Valley Conference season with a 2-0 victory over the Lions. The Hawks are now 1-3 all-time at Lindenwood and 8-4 overall.
It sends Quincy (1-1) home to face Missouri-St. Louis in Friday night's home opener at Legends Stadium. The Tritons posted two shutouts in going 1-0-1 in home games against Lewis and Illinois-Springfield.
“It will be a highly physical matchup, maybe in some ways a little bit ugly,” Carpenter said. “UMSL is always difficult to play against because they’re always so physical and dangerous on set pieces. They’re excited about it when they earn a set piece.”
It was a set piece that broke the Hawks’ scoreless start to the season. In the 53rd minute, senior midfielder Aubrey Reis curled a corner kick from the right side over the top of Lions goalkeeper JD Ellis for the game’s first goal.
“He put it in tight on the keeper, and the keeper couldn’t deal with it and it found the back of the net,” Carpenter said.
It relaxed a team already pushing forward.
“I think we were on top of it, but at 0-0, anything can happen,” Carpenter said. “It pushes the momentum in your favor. We just kept our foot on the pedal.”
In the 75th minute, on a ball played deep from out of Quincy’s defensive backfield, Hawks freshman forward Jack Rhead was taken down in the penalty area. It resulted in the Lions’ Juan Aspillage receiving his second yellow card and Rhead getting a penalty kick.
Rhead buried the shot into the right side of the net for the 2-0 lead.
“We probably could have scored a couple more,” Carpenter said. “We had some really dangerous chances that we didn’t convert in the second half. On another day, I hope we bury them. We could have broke their back several times in the second half.”
The defense made sure that wasn’t an issue. The Hawks outshot the Lions 17-7 and allowed just three shots on goal with Michele Barletta making three saves.
“Love clean sheets,” Carpenter said.
The maturation process of the defenders made it possible. The mistakes made in the first 10 minutes of Friday’s loss to Maryville were non-existent Sunday.
“We never let them get behind us,” Carpenter said. “We did a better job of giving each other cover and tracking runners and just being more solid. We stayed solid defensively and didn’t put ourselves in vulnerable situations. We saw the game out smart.”