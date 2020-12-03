ST. LOUIS — The best defensive team in the Great Lakes Valley Conference showed what it can do when it locks in and buckles down.
The Quincy University men’s basketball team had no answer for that.
Trailing by 12 points at halftime of Thursday night’s game at Chuck Smith Court, the Hawks didn’t give themselves a chance to climb back, misfiring on five of their first six shots of the second half and suffering an 89-64 loss to ninth-ranked Missouri-St. Louis.
The Tritons limited the Hawks to 16 percent shooting from 3-point range in the second half and took advantage of the indecision offensively. Quincy committed 21 turnovers, allowed 20 points off those turnovers and played a bevy of the underclassmen a majority of the second half.
“We’ve got to figure something out,” exasperated QU senior forward Viktor Kovacevic said. “I don’t really know what it is. Maybe it was a fluke today, but we either have to practice harder or change something up. It’s obvious something isn’t working. Hopefully we can play a little harder and bring it back.”
Finally getting to play at home might be what’s needed.
After three road games to open the season, the Hawks (0-3) will play host to Lindenwood at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
“Hopefully we can take this and make it fuel us to be better and practice harder,” Kovacevic said.
The Hawks need to be tougher, too.
“You’re not going to beat anybody in this league turning the ball over 21 times,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said.
That’s what the Tritons do to opponents, taking away scoring options and being tenacious from tip to buzzer. With a senior-laden team featuring guys who have been in the program for four years, it’s what UMSL coach Bob Sundvold expects.
“They know that’s the kind of the deal that’s helped us,” said Sundvold, whose team made its season debut Thursday night after having two games postponed last weekend. “They talk it up. They know I’m going to say a lot about how important defense is.”
It takes energy to do that, something the Hawks showcased in the first half.
The Tritons opened the game going 2 of 9 from the field without an offensive rebound, and the Hawks seized control and ultimately pushed their advantage to 18-12 when Paul Zilinskas buried a 3-pointer with 8:38 to go in the half.
However, over the final six minutes of the half, UMSL outscored Quincy 23-8 with two of those points coming from Tanner Stuckman in the lane.
The senior forward, who came in averaging 26 points, scored only six points on 2-of-5 shooting from the floor as he was double-teamed every time he touched the ball. And without his efficiency offensively, the rest of the team floundered.
“We’ve got to find a way to relieve some pressure off these guys offensively when they struggle to score,” Hellenthal said. “Right now it’s stuff we work on in practice, and we’re not getting carryover into games. It’s our job to try to get them there, but I’m certainly disappointed with the effort.”
Yaakema Rose Jr., the UMSL point guard and returning first-team All-GLVC selection, made the Hawks pay for that in the second half.
He scored the Tritons’ first 10 points, putting the Hawks at a 17-point disadvantage in less than four minutes, and finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the second half.
“We didn’t have anybody who could stay in front of him or guard him in the post,” Hellenthal said. “We talked about shrinking the floor all week. We talked about making him see multiple people once he gets in there. He just did whatever he wanted.”
That was after going scoreless in the first half.
“His first half was kind of like he wasn’t in sync at all,” Sundvold said. “He didn’t get anything run on offense. But at the start of the second half, he was terrific. He really does some great things on both ends of the floor.”
Rose was one of five UMSL players to finish in double figures, while Kovacevic led Quincy with 13 points and was the only one in double figures.
“We have to find a way to be better,” Kovacevic said. “That’s all you can say about it.”