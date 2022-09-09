CAMP POINT -- The Camp Point Central Panthers found themselves in unfamiliar territory early Friday night.
After a big interception by Bryan Dieker, Unity-Payson drove down the field and scored on a 12-yard touchdown run from quarterback Ryle Duke. Those were the first points allowed by the Central defense this season.
However, Darren Rigg’s interception in the second quarter ignited the Panthers, as they scored 30 unanswered points in a 30-8 win.
“Unity was jacked up to play us, spoil our homecoming and we were able to kind of weather the storm,” Central coach Brad Dixon said. “We just got a lot of guys, we feel like we can wear teams out, we’re going to sub, we don’t have all of our guys going both ways that a lot of teams do.”
The Central offense blew the game wide open in the third after a close 14-8 halftime score. The Panthers scored two touchdowns in the quarter with scores from senior running backs Ross Riley and Gavin Graves.
Riley led the way in touchdowns for Camp Point Central with his first score coming in the second.
“It was such a great adrenaline rush, especially being a senior,” Riley said. “It’s an amazing feeling hearing your name called on the intercom.”
Senior running back Isaac Genenbacher also continued to impress with a game-high 137 all-purpose yards. Central’s other touchdown came in the second with a one-yard score from junior running back Conner Griffin.
The Panthers struggled early in the ballgame as the Mustangs created two fourth-down stops in Unity-Payson territory, one of which came by way of Dieker’s interception.
The control Unity-Payson showed early in the game showed coach Matt Woodworth some promise against the Panthers.
“When we play well, we can move the ball against anybody. We executed well,” Woodworth said. “We showed we can play with a state-ranked team, they just wore us down in the second half and kind of pulled away a little bit.”
The Mustangs (1-2) will look to get back on track next Friday at home against Routt Catholic.
As the Panthers gained control later on in the game, Central’s offense line stepped up to allow the team’s rushing offense to run for 295 yards on the ground.
“It was a lot of four or five yards in big situations,” Dixon said.
Camp Point Central (3-0) will play yet another conference matchup next Friday as it will travel to Brown County to take on the Hornets. The Panthers will be seeking revenge after the Hornets took down Central last season.
“That’s a fun rivalry, it’s at their place, they beat us last year, our only regular-season loss, they’re super well-coached, very fundamentally sound and real physical,” Dixon said. “It’s going to be much of the same, just two running offenses going at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.