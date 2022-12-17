QUINCY -- After a challenging first half, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team surged in the second half to defeat Moberly 48-33 in the John Wood Community College Rumble on the River Shootout on Saturday.
"Right now, they are just playing good basketball," said QND head coach Eric Orne. "We are leaving this locker room pretty excited about what we are doing."
The game was back-and-forth in the first quarter and QND would take a 21-15 lead by the quarter's end.
QND then sputtered through the second quarter, only scoring a total of two points.
It was enough for Moberly to take a 24-23 lead into halftime after Orne rested senior standouts Abbey Schreacke and Blair Eftink in the second quarter.
Moberly junior forward Asa Fanning would hit a bucket to tie the game and would later drain a 3-pointer to take the lead during the second quarter.
"I think we were able to get our legs underneath us," Orne said. "It's been quite a few games in a lot of days. I though in the second quarter, we seemed kind of tired."
It was a different story in the second half as QND raced out to an 8-0 start to the third quarter.
Once QND regained the lead, they would not relinquish it and would limit Moberly to just nine points in the second half.
"I thought Sage Stratton did a great job on (Moberly's) best player," Orne said. "That defensive effort really got us going. We had good contributions and balanced scoring. That's something we wanted to have all year long."
The Lady Raiders were aided by a a pair of freshmen in the second half -- Ari Buehler and Jenna Durst -- who made key contributions for QND.
Durst would finish with 12 points, while Buehler racked up 11 points.
Schreacke led QND in scoring with 13 points.
"It wasn't (Schreacke's) best shooting day, but I just think everybody picked her up," Orne said. "That's what we need to do. At one time, we had three freshmen out there playing and they had a big role."
Fanning led the Lady Spartans with 14 points, while senior Kennedy Messer added 10 points.
In the past week, QND has defeated four tough opponents -- Havana, Palmyra, Mascoutah and Moberly.
"I think these tough battles will really harden us for the postseason," Orne said. "That's why we have this schedule for the girls to play through. Really big step for us today."
QND (15-1) will play Central-Southeastern on the road in its next game on Monday, with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m. and varsity to follow.
The Lady Raiders will then play Cardinal Ritter in the John Wood Shootout at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"I told them to go home and rest," Orne said. "We will do a light walk-through (Sunday). Then we've got a huge conference game against Southeastern on Monday and we come back here for Cardinal Ritter. So we are nearing the end of this big grind."
