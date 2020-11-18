HANNIBAL, Mo. — Drake Dudley’s presence on the field is undeniable as the senior all-state safety serves as the anchor and leader of the Hannibal football team’s secondary.
What he says off it is equally profound.
The Pirates will play in the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past six seasons this Saturday, facing MICDS at 1 p.m. at Porter Stadium. Hannibal has lost each of the previous three appearances, including a 34-21 setback against MICDS in 2018.
What changes the trend this time?
Dudley’s answer had his teammates bobbing their heads in agreement.
“Hard work. Effort. Urgency,” Dudley said.
Junior cornerback John Clubine kept reiterating the need for urgency, repeating the mantra even as Dudley walked away.
“Focus in practice,” Clubine said. “Make sure you do all the little things right.”
The Pirates have been good at that.
Last week, in the 48-13 victory over top-seeded Moberly in the District 4 championship, the Pirates intercepted Spartans quarterback Dominic Stoneking three times – one each by Dudley, Clubine and junior safety Kaiser Greenwell – and allowed him to complete just 45.5 percent of his passes.
Stoneking had thrown just two interceptions and completed 64.7 percent of his passes in the first nine games.
“It’s a game-changer,” Dudley said of the takeaways. “Against a tough team like Moberly, those are drive killers.”
The ability to cover substantial yardage makes that possible.
“I think we have a lot of speed in the backfield,” Clubine said. “It can be as much of an advantage as we want it to be as long as we pay attention and focus.”
The Pirates have 11 interceptions this season and are plus-four in takeaway/giveaway ratio. The secondary is responsible for eight interceptions, along with 13 passes broken up. Dudley leads the pack with four interceptions and 62 tackles, while Greenwell has 4.5 tackles for loss.
And they all agree they get better on a weekly basis.
“We’re still learning a lot,” Greenwell said. “With a senior like Drake, he teaches us a lot, things he has learned in previous years.”
That experience is invaluable.
“When you have a kid in the back like Drake, who can command the whole field and know what everybody is doing and can play on top of it, it really shows in the leadership and how it trickles down,” Hannibal acting head coach Jason Noland said. “The other guys feed off it.”
It’s brought them together cohesively, and their unity is unquestioned.
Clubine and Greenwell both died their hair blonde for the playoffs, while sophomore cornerback Markell Humphrey, who has been equally impressive as a kick returner, has gone with blonde tips.
The only holdout is Dudley, but he’s promised to go blonde under one circumstance.
“Win state,” Greenwell said. “He said when we win state he’ll go blonde.”
Even if he should choose not to, it won’t diminish how reliable they find each other.
“We all bond together pretty well,” Greenwell said. “On the football field, it makes a pretty big difference. We know each other and know each other’s tendencies. It brings us together on Friday nights or Saturday afternoons.”
It makes them unbreakable.
“We’re like a brotherhood now,” Dudley said.
Collectively, they’ll be tasked with taking away MICDS quarterback Reagan Andrew’s opportunities. In five games, Andrew has completed 68 percent of his passes for 734 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Big plays are part of the Rams’ game plan as wide receiver PJ Behan is averaging 21.8 yards per reception with four touchdowns.
“We have to stay on their wide receivers closely, tighter,” Greenwell said. “We can’t give them space.”
That has led to pouring over film at every chance.
“You watch their route formations,” Dudley said. “We practice them a lot during practice. It becomes muscle memory.”
With it comes confidence, something this secondary doesn’t lack.
“It’s the knowledge knowing they can play with anybody,” Noland said.
They’ve proven that time and again.