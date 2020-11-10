MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City football team walked off the field in Palmyra on Sept. 25 knowing it let one slip away.
Trailing 20-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, Palmyra scored 16 unanswered points to walk away victorious and hand Monroe City its second straight loss.
Monroe City was left questioning how a promising 3-0 start turned into a 3-2 record and searching for a way to turn things around.
“That Brookfield week of practice, we didn’t want to keep losing,” Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays said. “We knew how it felt and we didn’t like it.”
It turns out losing might have been the best thing for Monroe City. It bounced back with a 26-12 victory over Brookfield and hasn’t looked back since, winning its last five games including a 28-26 thriller over Bowling Green in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.
“Everyone always says you learn more from losses than wins, so it’s a good thing we didn’t get too cocky, too confident,” Hays said. “It really let us take a step back, really see where we were and rebuild off of it.”
What’s made the difference in the last five games for Monroe City has been the team’s increased attention to the basics.
“We looked back at the film and we felt that we had more mental mistakes in those two losses and we weren’t playing fundamentally sound,” Monroe City coach David Kirby said. “We’ve really tried to make sure that we’ve been better blockers, better tacklers and better at the point of attack.
“I know that sounds very cliché, but that’s the truth. We’re trying to be better at the fundamentals of football and put ourselves in positions to compete for wins.”
Now second-seeded Monroe City (8-2) finds itself with a chance for redemption at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to face top-seeded Palmyra (10-0) in the district championship, and no one is happier about that chance than Logan Buhlig.
Buhlig scorched Palmyra through the first three quarters in the first meeting for 104 yards receiving, but an awkward hit knocked him out with a hip injury. While he was able to return for the final offensive possession, he wasn’t quite right. The injury had a direct affect on the game, as Hays was just 2-for-7 passing in the fourth quarter with 26 yards, and with Buhlig out as the main punter, a snap sailed over the head of his backup on a punt attempt in the fourth quarter that set up Palmyra on the Monroe City 5-yard line.
Palmyra subsequently scored to take a 10-point lead, essentially sealing its victory.
“It was a tough feeling because I hurt myself going all I could. I couldn’t give it all for my the team after that,” Buhlig said. “It hurt a lot.”
Buhlig has been itching to take another crack at No. 1-ranked Palmyra ever since.
“There’s no other chance,” Buhlig said. “Kyle is going to throw it up and I’m gonna come down with it.”
Hays doesn’t believe the loss was pinned on Buhlig’s injury, but he also saw a silver lining to the situation.
“If something like that were to happen again, we know now we can adjust to it. We have to adjust to it if we want to be successful,” Hays said. “Bad things happen for good reasons. Maybe Logan getting beat up that play helped us learn to overcome stuff like that.”
Overcoming odds has been a theme for Monroe City all season, from its 34-32 overtime victory over South Callaway to start the year to its district semifinal victory over Bowling Green, won on a Joshua Talton 55-yard kickoff return touchdown and two-point conversion with less than four minutes remaining.
“Every person wants to give it their best,” Buhlig said. “We don’t ever quit.”
Part of that is because of the bond the team shares.
“We feed off of each other, really. We’re all like brothers out there,” Hays said. “We don’t care much about individual goals, we don’t care about how we’re doing, we care about how the team is doing. We are always feeding off of each other and giving each other energy.”
Part of that is the team’s ability to focus on its goals.
“We never try to get too far ahead of ourselves and never try to really to look in the past, we just focus on that moment,” Kirby said. “We also understand it’s a 48-minute game and we have kids that, at any given moment, can make big plays. Offensively, defensively or special teams.”
Gifted with another shot to take out its rival and win its first district title since 2017, Monroe City isn’t taking anything lightly.
“We’ve got something right now that not a lot of people get,” Kirby said. “We’ve got a second chance, and we are really excited to go see how good we can be against the best team in the state.”