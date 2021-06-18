HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — History has raised the expectations the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer players face to challenging levels.
Five state tournament appearances all ending with state championships in the previous decade tends to do that.
And because of it, Friday’s 1-0 loss to Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School felt as disappointing as the scorching heat proved exhausting.
“It seems like a letdown to make it this far and not end up with the first-place trophy,” QND sophomore forward Lia Quintero said. “But I think we are all just lucky to have the opportunity to play for third or even be in the top four.”
The glass-half-full outlook was widespread, even in the face of defeat.
“I’m not disappointed with my team,” sophomore defender Eva Dickerman said. “I am very proud of how each and every one of us worked today. We left everything we had on that field, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”
A more engaging first 40 minutes and a little better luck over the final 40 minutes could have changed things.
Timothy Christian’s Emma Carter laced a shot from 25 yards out on the right wing into the upper left corner of the net in the 37th minute for the game’s only goal. The Trojans then packed it in defensively to hold the Raiders at bay in the second half.
“They did what they needed to do to win,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “We didn’t in the first half. In the second half, we did.”
QND had four of its five shots on goal in the second half, but Timothy Christian goalkeeper Corinne Myket made five saves and controlled the box.
“We did not come out ready to play,” senior midfielder Ellie Peters said. “The first half did not show what our team was truly capable of. During the second half, we had our chances and stepped up our game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the back of the net.
“Even though it is disappointing and not what we wanted, we fought until the last whistle.”
The Raiders (17-2-1) have to do that one more time.
QND will face Wheaton Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game at Palatine Fremd High School. The Warriors (18-5) suffered a 3-0 loss to Belleville Althoff in the other semifinal as both games were played in 90-degree weather.
Timothy Christian (17-2) will face Althoff (21-2) at 2 p.m. in the championship.
“Losing today was a setback, but we are still capable of winning third place,” Peters said. “Focusing on our game tomorrow instead of our loss today is very important.”
So will resting and getting rehydrated.
Longo called it “deceivingly hot” because a majority of the game was played under cloud cover. Still, the gametime temperature was 95 degrees and the heat radiating off the turf field made it feel well over 100 degrees.
“It felt like a toaster oven,” Quintero said. “I felt completely drained throughout the game. I honestly thought I was going to pass out during the first half.”
A Timothy Christian player nearly did, stepping off the field and walking across the track before getting sick in the first half. Play was stopped momentarily and trainers were summoned to assist.
“It was brutal,” Longo said. “It was very hot.”
Losing two players to injury during the game — sophomore midfielder Anna Keck and senior defender Sheriden Hull both went off — made a thin bench even thinner and forced many of the Raiders to play more minutes than expected.
“We need to regroup and rest because they have a lot of minutes on those legs,” Longo said.
And the Raiders want their final effort to be one of their best.
“We can’t let our heads go down,” Dickerman said. “We have to go into (Saturday) with our heads held high. We have to work hard and work our butts off to finish out the season with a good win.
“Losing today does not define us. We are still a team that works hard no matter what.”