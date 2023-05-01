QUINCY -- It was senior night this Monday for Quincy Notre Dame's baseball team as they hosted Brown County as the Raiders looked to win their 13th consecutive non-conference game of the year.
QND like they have done for most of the season came away with a complete win defeating Brown County 11-0 in five innings as seniors Brady Kindhart, Mason Winking, Tucker Tollerton, Jake Schisler, Dalton Miller, Michael Stupavsky, Alex Connoyer, Jack Linenfelser, Colin Kurk and Tyler Dance we're represented in the pregame ceremony.
QND head coach Rich Polak talked about the bittersweet feeling of excitement for the future of his graduating seniors but also the toughness of realizing they won't be back next season.
“It was senior night tonight," said Polak. "Celebrating our ten athletes that are moving on to the next level, great day for all of them, it’ll be sad when we have to turn in their uniforms at the end of the year hopefully we play long enough where it’s an enjoyable end of the season. These guys have given so much to the program, not just in this sport but in other sports that they play and they're real excited about going forward next year and competing on the college level."
After great play from Winking on the mound and defensive plays from multiple guys in the top of the first, the bottom of the first would see the Raiders put three runs on the board. RBI doubles for Tollerton and Linenfelser would help in that effort with Schisler scoring the first run.
QND would put just one run on the board in the bottom of the second as Brown County would push back defensively, but this wouldn't last long as the third inning would be the Raiders inning.
As Winking continued to keep Brown County's hitters at bay, QND's hitting depth would be on full display in the bottom of the third. Runs would come in bunches after Connoyer is walked to first and Linenfelser singes to first.
Stupavsky would get an RBI double as Connoyer would score. Dance would follow that up with his first varsity hit due to playing pitcher primarily, resulting in an RBI double allowing Linenfelser and Stupavsky to both score.
Dance who will be playing baseball for John Wood Community College next year talked about his opportunity to get a big hit at the plate on senior night.
“These 10 seniors we have here are amazing, we’ve been together for a while so it’s great to come together tonight, all being out there at the same time," said Dance. "It was my first varsity hit for me since I’m a pitcher, so getting that double was awesome so it was something special to celebrate with the guys in front of our families and friends."
Dance would later on score himself off of an RBI single from Schisler. Miller and Kindhart would get an RBI triple and RBI single to end the inning in which QND put up seven runs.
The Raiders would go on to win their 18th straight game of the season and improve to 9-1 at Ferd Niemann stadium.
Tollerton talked about the win and why they've been a tough team for opponents to beat this year as they look to stay sharp with the postseason coming up soon. Tollerton will be playing baseball for John Wood as well next season.
“We were good tonight, I feel like we brought the energy today it was senior night so we wanted to come ball out in front of everyone," said Tollerton. “This program has been and is one of the best you can play high school baseball for, we all know each other, like each other we have good friendship which helps a lot in the long run and a lot of us play travel baseball in the summer as well."
Tollerton went 2-3 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and one run.
Dance went 1-2, with two RBIs and one run.
Miller went 2-3, with three RBIs and one run.
Schisler went 2-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.
Linenfelser went 2-3 with an RBI and one run.
Kindhart and Kenning would both have one run in the game.
Connoyer had one RBI and one run.
Winking pitched all five innings, allowing two hits, zero earned runs, with two walks and two strikeouts.
Up next for QND (21-1) will be cross town non-conference QHS coming to Ferd Niemann as the Raiders will look to keep their foot on the gas with another all-around win.
Polak gave his thoughts on where the team is at mentally at this point of the year and looking forward to facing the Blue Devils.
“So far this season has been good," said Polak. "Our guys are focused they know the end task is moving closer towards us right now, we’ve had a lot of different guys contributing throughout the year and our senior leadership has been fantastic. We have QHS tomorrow it’s a cross town game, I know they’ll be excited to come play here and we’ll be excited to host them, should be a great game, I know a lot of their players as well, a lot of these guys play together in the summer so it’ll be fun tomorrow.”
