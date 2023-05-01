QND baseball.jpg

QND seniors and their families are recognized during Senior Night at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield on Monday.

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY -- It was senior night this Monday for Quincy Notre Dame's baseball team as they hosted Brown County as the Raiders looked to win their 13th consecutive non-conference game of the year.

QND like they have done for most of the season came away with a complete win defeating Brown County 11-0 in five innings as seniors Brady Kindhart, Mason Winking, Tucker Tollerton, Jake Schisler, Dalton Miller, Michael Stupavsky, Alex Connoyer, Jack Linenfelser, Colin Kurk and Tyler Dance we're represented in the pregame ceremony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.